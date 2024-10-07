Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aston Villa have snapped up the Celtic figure.

Aston Villa have made a top class appointment from Celtic - according to a finance expert.

Adrian Filby has been appointed as the Premier League club’s new chief commercial officer after spending 21 years over two spells in a similar role at Celtic. The two clubs will meet in the Champions League this season.

Stefan Borson - who acted as an adviser for Man City - reckons it’s a shrewd deal by Aston Villa. He told Football Insider: “I don’t know Adrian Filby, but I suspect anybody they are bringing in now at Villa is going to be top tier.

“Clearly, they are a club that’s just in that sweet spot and have got real momentum on and off the pitch. They have done a lot of deals over the last 12 months. It was slightly disappointing I think probably in terms of their front-of-shirt deal for this cycle because they ended up having to take a betting partner.

“I think they probably would have hoped that they could have got something a bit more blue-chip on the front of shirt given that they got the Champions League.”

Celtic lost 7-1 to Borussia Dortmund last week in the Champions League. A humbling experience, a £200m difference is what Borson points to as a reason why such a thrashing occurred.

He added: “There will obviously be a big disappointment on the back of winning the first game convincingly to then have the issue that they had against Dortmund.

“But the numbers are dramatic. If you look at the wage bill, Dortmund’s wage bill is £270million, Celtic’s is £70million. They are always going to have an issue in these sorts of games. Maybe at home they can deliver in these sorts of fixtures, but away from home, they are always going to have a problem.

“Their wage bill is the equivalent of some teams at the top of the English Championship. That’s the reality. Whereas if you are playing at Dortmund, they have got a wage bill that’s commensurate with Tottenham or Arsenal. There is just no comparison.

“Ultimately, we know the wage bill is a key driver. The only thing that’s disappointing from Celtic’s perspective is the scale of the defeat rather than the fact they have lost that game away from home against the finalists of last season’s Champions League. That’s just the way it works. It’s very hard to compete and there is no easy solution for it.”