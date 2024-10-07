Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic slumped to a heavy defeat last time out in the Champions League

Former Celtic man Pat Bonner believes the Hoops need to set up more like Aston Villa in the Champions League.

The Glasgow outfit were battered 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in their last game in the competition and were too open against the Bundesliga giants. Brendan Rodgers’ side bounced back from their humiliation in Germany with a 2-1 win away at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend. They fell behind in the first-half after Ronan Hale’s penalty but turned the match around late on after goals by Alistair Johnston and Nicolas Kuhn to secure all three points.

Celtic head into the international break with maximum points on the board. They are back in action with a home clash against Aberdeen as they look to keep their momentum in the league going.

They then head to Italy in their next Champions League clash for their away trip to Atalanta. Bonner reckons setting up like Aston Villa - who they will face in the competition - would be a wise idea. He said on BBC Sportsound: “I’d be shocked if he didn’t (tighten up defence) after that humiliation on Tuesday night. You have to, but time around, listen, he’s got to play at Atalanta, he’s got to play Leipzig at home, which will also play very much on a kind of almost really quick counter-attack and exploit the spaces that Celtic leave.

“He’s got to also play Aston Villa. You’ve seen, Aston Villa was a prime example of it (against Bayern Munich), the way they set up, you know, I’ve watched Aston Villa play and they’ve got forward going players, the same as Celtic, quality players.

“But then they change it; Unai Emery has been around European football so many times and is a winner and the best teams in the world will adapt and change according to the opposition that you’re going to play against. If the opposition is better than you and they’ve got quality players, that’s when you have to really start thinking and get the players tuned into that.

“I know it’s difficult, and the way the squad is set up with Celtic is that I’m not sure if he’s got enough in the squad that he can adapt. This year-round, he’s got more games in Europe than normal probably, and he could have more if they go forward (in the Champions League).”

He added: “So you almost have to think about that. He talked a lot about this already in interviews, about what they talked about in pre-season, about adapting and setting up defensively differently. Now, that wasn’t in evidence midweek, and the other disappointment for me was, when they went three, four goals behind, nothing changed until half-time when he sat (Arne) Engels a little bit deeper and put (Reo) Hatate, but nothing really changed.”