A look at the latest news from both Celtic and Rangers

As both clubs now prepare for Europa League matches, Russell Martin’s job ‘is no more safe now than it was last week’, while Celtic’s midweek opponents also have a manager under pressure.

Celtic were held to a goalless draw against Hibs, in a match that was one-way traffic from start to finish. The Hoops hit the bar twice in the first half, then Johnny Kenny had a header saved in the last minute. Hibs created next to nothing in the game but defended well. The draw done their Edinburgh rivals Hearts a favour, as they now move to first in the Scottish Premiership table, above Celtic. Next up for the Hoops is Braga at home in the Europa League, who are winless in their last five domestic games.

Across the city, Rangers bettered the result of their Glasgow rivals for the first time this season as they beat Livingston 2-1. A James Tavernier acrobatic effort was cancelled out by a header from Mo Sylla, however, substitute Max Aarons netted for the Gers in the last minute to give Russell Martin his first league win. Despite the victory, a former Manchester United Scout and Insider believes the Rangers boss’ position still isn’t ‘safe’.

Braga boss under fire ahead of Celtic clash

As Celtic prepare to welcome Braga to Parkhead for the second match of their Europa League campaign, Brendan Rodgers couldn’t be facing the Portuguese side at a better time. Braga currently sit 7th in the Primeira Liga after seven games.

Fans were waving white handkerchiefs at manager, Carlos Vicens after their last game, indicating they think his time is up. The Archbishops lost 1-0 at home to Nacional as they continue to plummet down the league table. A familiar face was in the starting line up as former Celt, Gustaf Lagerbielke played 90 minutes. The Swede is also expected to start on Thursday.

Despite their poor form domestically, Braga won their opening Europa League match 1-0 against Feyenoord last week. A second half strike from Fran Navarro was enough to beat the Rotterdam giants.

Martin’s job ‘no more safe now than it was last week’

Despite Russell Martin getting his first league win on Saturday, former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers Chief Scout, Mick Brown, believes his position is still under threat. Brown, who is still very well connected in the game, spoke to Football Insider about the Rangers boss.

He said: “Martin’s job is no more safe now than it was last week, for Rangers, going to Livingston and having to rely on a stoppage-time winner tells you exactly the state they’re in at the moment. That should be a game they looked at as being relatively comfortable, but they end up scrapping to win it late on, so even though yes they got all three points and ultimately that’s what matters, it’s not going to do much to ease their concerns.

“The fans aren’t happy, and that might be the most important part of it all, because it seems to me like it isn’t just sections of them any more, it’s the majority. Calls and chants for him to be sacked from the crowd do not bode well, and to be honest, I’m surprised he’s been backed for this long.”