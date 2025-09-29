The latest news on both Celtic and Rangers on the back of an action-packed weekend

Former Leeds United and Rangers striker believes Celtic missed a trick in the transfer window, while Rangers are told they have a chance of keeping one of their best players in January.

Celtic were held to a goalless draw against Hibs at Parkhead on Saturday despite the home side creating several chances. Both Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi hit the bar in the first half, while Johnny Kenny’s 90th minute header was saved by Raphael Sallinger. Ironically, the Leith side done their Edinburgh rivals a big favour, as Hearts now leapfrog Celtic to top of the Scottish Premiership table. As Celtic still look to be lacking a natural right winger, a pundit has had his say on who they should’ve signed.

On the other side of the city, Rangers beat Livingston at the Set Fare Arena 2-1. In what was Russell Martin’s first league win. James Tavernier’s acrobatic effort put the home side a goal up, before the Rangers skipper missed a penalty to double their lead. Mo Sylla then equalised for hosts in the second half, before substitute Max Aarons saved the day for The Gers with a last minute winner.

Here’s a look at the latest news coming out of Celtic Park and Ibrox:

McCormack ‘totally surprised’ Celtic didn’t re-sign star man in summer

Former Rangers and Motherwell striker, Ross McCormack believes Celtic should’ve signed Patrick Roberts during the transfer window. Since selling Nicolas Kuhn, the Hoops are in need of more right-wing reinforcements and McCormack believes the former Celtic man would’ve been a perfect fit. The tricky winger is currently at Birmingham City on loan from Sunderland.

Speaking on Open Goal’s Keeping the Ball on the Ground podcast, regarding Roberts’ move, he said: “I’m totally surprised at this. I didn’t even know he went there (Birmingham). He’s tailor-made for Celtic. I didn’t know he left Sunderland. I saw him put on the cross for big Dykes’ header. I thought, ‘is there not a conversation there to be had?”

Roberts was a fan favourite during his time at 18 month loan deal at Celtic Park during Rodgers’ first spell. The 28-year old scored 15 goals in 55 appearances for Celtic, helping the side win back to back trebles. Celtic played Daizen Maeda on the right against Hibs which isn’t his natural position, while their only natural right winger, James Forrest isn’t getting any younger.

Star man ‘could end up staying’ at Rangers despite being out of favour

Nico Raskin has made his way back into the Rangers starting XI after falling out of favour with Russell Martin at the start of the season. The midfielder looked set for a move in the summer due to the feud, however ended up staying, in order to try and help build bridges with the Rangers boss.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Rangers are on course to keep Raskin in January. Speaking on The Inside Track podcast, he said: “If Raskin and Martin have resolved their differences, there’s a real chance that he could end up staying at Rangers to the end of the season at least.

“There’s no getting away from it, they’re a better team when Raskin is involved. Look, it’s obvious there have been things being put on the back burner to allow Raskin back into the fold and back into the starting lineup at Rangers. He was one of the best players in Scotland last year and is crucial in that Rangers side as well. As long as he’s playing, he’ll be quite content at Ibrox.”