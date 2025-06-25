The former Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder has arrived at Parkhead again.

Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic have made an inspired move as a former player returns behind the scenes.

After spells in management with Hibs and Wigan Athletic, Shaun Maloney has made a return to the club he featured for as a player twice and also started his coaching journey at during Rodgers’ first stint as boss. He will replace Darren O’Dea, who has gone to Swansea City, as Celtic’s Professional Player Pathway Manager.

It comes with a dose of transfer exit responsibility too. Maloney will be tasked with dealing with loan opportunities for Celtic players and the club plus key figures like Rodgers have provided their thinking behind the move.

A club statement reads: “Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that Shaun Maloney has been appointed as the club’s new Professional Player Pathway Manager, with the aim of developing the progression of players at the club. Shaun will work closely with Paul Tisdale, our Head of Football Operations, Men's First Team Manager, Brendan Rodgers, Chris McCart, our Head of Academy and the club’s B Team and Academy Coaches and, in this hugely important role, he will work to ensure the effective development of players to play for Celtic.

“Through the maintenance of strong relationships with clubs across leagues, both domestically and internationally, the role will also manage loan opportunities which support player pathway and development opportunities. Shaun himself came through the ranks at Celtic before making more than 200 first team appearances and winning 5 League titles and 3 League Cups with the Club.

“He has also played for Aston Villa and Wigan in the English Premier League as well as having spells in the English Championship and the MLS. Following the end of Shaun’s playing career, he held management positions at Wigan Athletic and Hibernian FC.”

What Brendan Rodgers thinks of Celtic decision

Celtic’s head of football operations, Paul Tisdale, commented: “I am delighted that we have been able to bring Shaun back to the club in this role. Shaun will be tasked with developing the internal and external processes necessary to ensure we optimise the talents of our young players. Through his experience and knowledge, we believe Shaun will add significant value to the role”.

Rodgers said: “I am really pleased to welcome Shaun to this post. He is someone I believe will make a great contribution to the club in this area. He is an intelligent guy who knows what it takes to be a successful Celtic player and I think his experience will be invaluable in this role. He has all the credentials to be really successful in positively developing our younger players.”