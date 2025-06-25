Celtic are set to seal their latest summer deal in the coming days

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are nearing an announcement for their latest summer signing, according to a report abroad.

The Hoops have already confirmed the returns of academy players Kieran Tierney and Ross Doohan this summer, following spells at Arsenal and Aberdeen respectively. Now it looks likely that fresh blood is on its way with FC Nordsjaelland’s director of football Alexander Riget admitting they are on the hunt for an attacker amid Benjamin Nygren’s proposed Celtic move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Swedish international, it’s been reported he is close to a deal and now further reporting suggests the winger who has assumed leadership responsibilities could become a Celtic player within days. Tipsbladet state: “The chance that the captain will leave within the next few days is even very high, as Tipsbladet and a number of media outlets have recently reported him very close to a move to Scottish champion club Celtic, who want to buy him for a double-digit million amount now.”

Benjamin Nygren to Celtic latest

As such, the hunt for a replacement is on. Riget said: “Our strategy is always to use our own young talents as much as possible, but if there are places in the team where we can see an opportunity for a qualitative boost while the talents grow, and that it is also in the form of a profile type that can support our own academy players, that is of course something we will look at.

“We are looking for players in different places on the pitch where they can help increase our level and provide more stability. For example, we can see that there is great and early interest in offensive, young players, so it is always a good idea if we have a player type like Benjamin Nygren, who has performed well over a number of years and given us stability in the front line.

“In addition to looking for an offensive player, we are also looking at other positions. So we will be active in the summer transfer window. It costs some money, but with the right quality we are also ready to invest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic star delight after transfer done deal

“When you play with so many young players, and they make their debut on various A-national teams, offers can come in, and that is something we are continuously evaluating.

“If something happens, we may have to do something further, the football director says calmly but firmly, but also emphasizes that the focus will always and will continue to be on creating space and time for the many talents that come up from the academies in Farum and Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Doohan can’t wait to get going at Parkhead after being unveiled as a Celtic player on Tuesday. He said to club media: “I’m absolutely buzzing. As soon as the call came about the possibility of coming back, I was eager to get it done as soon as possible. This place has played a big part in my life. I grew up here basically, having been here for 11 years before I went away. Coming in the front doors today was a great feeling. My dad had been showing me pictures from when I first signed at 13 and from when I signed my first pro contract at 16.