'Should be fine' - Brendan Rodgers eases Celtic defender injury fears as scan result offers positive outlook
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has eased concerns over Cameron Carter-Vickers latest injury setback - revealing he is hopeful of having the defender available for selection to face St Johnstone this weekend.
The centre-back was absent from the matchday squad for last weekend's 4-2 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Livingston and Hoops boss Rodgers explained he had felt a slight twinge in his hamstring during training and was left out as a precaution.
It was initially feared Carter-Vickers would be sidelined until after the international break, but Rodgers has confirmed that scan results have provided good news with the 26-year-old avoiding serious injury as he looks to get his stop-start season back on track.
The USA international could be involved against Saints at Parkhead on Saturday. Speaking to Celtic TV, an optimistic Rodgers stated: "We will have a look at Cam, I think he should be fine, it was precaution. I spoke to Cam at length (on Tuesday), he just feels everything is based from around his knee operation.
"Also, when you have picked up a few injuries from that, maybe from what is a normal twinge, you get that sensation and think it's linked to another injury. Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be that.
