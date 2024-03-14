'Should be fine' - Brendan Rodgers eases Celtic defender injury fears as scan result offers positive outlook

It was feared the American centre-back would be sidelined until after the international break.
Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 16:02 GMT
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has eased concerns over Cameron Carter-Vickers latest injury setback - revealing he is hopeful of having the defender available for selection to face St Johnstone this weekend.

The centre-back was absent from the matchday squad for last weekend's 4-2 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Livingston and Hoops boss Rodgers explained he had felt a slight twinge in his hamstring during training and was left out as a precaution.

It was initially feared Carter-Vickers would be sidelined until after the international break, but Rodgers has confirmed that scan results have provided good news with the 26-year-old avoiding serious injury as he looks to get his stop-start season back on track.

The USA international could be involved against Saints at Parkhead on Saturday. Speaking to Celtic TV, an optimistic Rodgers stated: "We will have a look at Cam, I think he should be fine, it was precaution. I spoke to Cam at length (on Tuesday), he just feels everything is based from around his knee operation.

"Also, when you have picked up a few injuries from that, maybe from what is a normal twinge, you get that sensation and think it's linked to another injury. Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be that.

"We've had the scan which has come through fine, he's done some work with the medical team and hopefully he will rejoin the training squad on Thursday and Friday and be available for the weekend."

