The Celtic manager has reacted after Aberdeen beat them to the Scottish Cup trophy at Hampden Park.

Brendan Rodgers expects Celtic to strengthen their ranks this summer after his side lost the Scottish Cup showpiece against Aberdeen and the chance of another Treble.

The Hoops boss has never lost at Hampden Park before this year’s final. Alfie Dorrington’s own goal looked to put Celtic on a path to victory that many thought they would secure after Aberdeen’s stuttering end to the Premiership campaign, but they rallied and levelled through a bizarre Kasper Schmeichel own goal.

Then extra time came and went without too much drama outside Jeffrey Schlupp rattling the crossbar. Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston both had penalties saved by Dimitar Mitov as Aberdeen’s players made themselves legends with their first success in this competition since 1990.

Celtic summer transfer plan hint

Speaking after the game, Rodgers was asked about his summer recruitment plans and admitted. He said: “It's no different to any summer. I think the result today doesn't change anything, I spoke during the week and before the game. It doesn't change anything. We know we need to strengthen areas on the field and see how the summer goes. I think for us, we want to strengthen. That’s what you aim to do every summer.”

“It shows the expectation to win the three trophies. That’s very much there and we want to embrace that. We always look to deliver that. You can't always do it but it's something that's definitely always in thinking. Like I said to the guys, when you stand there and you watch the opponent picking up the trophy, you have to show that humility and congratulate them and use it as a motivation for the next season.”

Brendan Rodgers reaction to Celtic defeat in Scottish Cup final

He added on the game: “I think we were very slow. We played against a back five then they went to 5-3-2 in the game. They played like, sometimes, lots of teams will do against us. You’ve got to got through at speed and runs and tempos. It didn’t feel like that, we didn’t create so much or break any lines. We were very safe. Sometimes that's what the finals can bring. We missed Reo Hatate due to his ability to take off the back foot and play forward and run forward. I didn’t see the speed in our game, our tempo wasn’t at the right level to create opportunities.

“I said to the players, I think if you look at this game, first of all, we didn't play to our level and our standard. So that's a disappointment so we can't blame anyone. We can only look at ourselves but the bigger picture is two out of three domestic trophies. Progressed in Europe and now the time to go away with families. They will need them and it's important to have that time to reflect. After a few weeks, they'll realise they missed the chance to win three trophies but still been consistently a very good over the course of this season. Then they'll come back re-motivated and renew the motivation.”