Brendan Rodgers shares the Celtic transfer craving he has this January as loan decision pays dividends
Brendan Rodgers is hoping to add further quality to his Celtic side this January - as a loan decision pays off for the Hoops.
The Irishman is yet to make a January transfer addition to his squad yet but Stephen Welsh has departed on loan, with Odin Thiago Holm another who could make way. They might not need any to win the Premiership title this time around, winning 4-1 away at Ross County to steer 18 points clear of Rangers.
However, the current champions will not stand still in their pursuit of added quality. They have even managed to find some from within, with Johnny Kenny impressing in his first appearance since a fruitful loan spell in Ireland with Shamrock Rovers.
Speaking to the BBC after the game in Dingwall, Rodgers raved over the young striker’s impact after spending some time away from Celtic, as he confirmed a craving to add more quality for his squad. The boss said: “Hopefully over the course of the month, we want to strengthen the squad.
“We want to improve the squad. But on young Johnny, it's a great day for him to make his debut for Celtic, it's an amazing feeling for him. And like you say, he came in a few years ago, had to go away, get some experience on loan.
“He's done very well at Shamrock and when we needed something different in the game, he was able to come in and give us that. So, we're so pleased for him and over the coming weeks, I'm sure we'll look to improve the squad.”
