The Celtic manager has reacted to a Champions League draw against Kairat Almaty.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted some transfer decisions have not been his, after Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Kairat Almaty in their Champions League play-off first leg.

The Irishman watched on as his side toiled to break down the Kazakhstani side they were favourites to beat. James Forrest cracked the post at the start of the second half but that was it in terms of clear chances for the most part, before Daizen Maeda passed up an opening at the start of the second half.

Chants of ‘sack the board’ were ringing out inside the ground, as fears over a lack of summer recruitment ahead of this game from fans were crystallised in this match. Celtic now have to win away in a country they never have before if they are to reach the league phase of the Champions League again.

Brendan Rodgers Celtic transfer update

Speaking after the game, Rodgers was asked if there was added frustration over not being in a better place knowing these games were ahead, and admitted the decision wasn’t his. He said: “Yeah but I can't answer that. Because it's not my decision in the end. I can prepare the team. The staff and the players that are here have been fantastic over pre-season. We are all clear on what we need to improve and for whatever reason, we haven't been able to do that. So now we're in this position and we have to accept it and not dwell on it, try and come through it for Saturday and for next Tuesday.

“I think that we need to improve the squad. There's clarity around that for a long time. So we see that. I think supporters see that. We certainly do in football. We need to improve and then from that, this is a performance club. This is a club that's to perform.

“That starts on the field and you do that with getting the very best players you possibly can to allow you to perform. So it's getting performance on the pitch. A style and a type of football that excites supporters. That's what this club is used to. So we know that. Hopefully between now and the end of the window we can get that.

The boss also addressed the anti board chants. He honestly added on what he feels they usually mean: “Well, listen, what I do know is over many years the sack the board chant normally means sack the manager. That’s normally the manager that goes when that starts to be sung.

Sack the board Celtic chants addressed by Brendan Rodgers

“But no, listen, I think I can only really look at the players that we have here and the performance. We've known for a long time what we've needed as a squad. So I don't want to go into that. I can only concentrate on what we have here. Of course at the end of the game we're having to shuffle things about to try and make it work.

“Playing players out of position. But the players' endeavour in the second half was really good. At this level it's more than that so hopefully we can show that. The guys are a great bunch of lads.

“They're really honest. They've started the season well. Defensively they've been strong but offensively we just couldn't show those moments of quality to break through. I accept the responsibility as the manager of the club. I can't tell you anything that I'd like to. There are only so many ways I can dress up that we don't have the players here. The privilege is mine to be here.

"It was pretty clear. You don't need to look into the future too far. You know these games are tough and you want to have players in as quick as you can to tackle these situations. It is what it is. I have to accept where it's at. We'll get ready for Saturday and the long haul Sunday."