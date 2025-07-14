Celtic’s ongoing search for a new left-back appears to be reaching a conclusion

It has been a slow start to the summer transfer window for Celtic but business could start to ramp up over the coming days with reports suggesting a move for Cercle Brugge defender Flavio Nazinho is edging closer.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers' has been looking to to add fresh competition for returning hero Kieran Tierney in the left-back position following the recent departure of Greg Taylor to Greek side PAOK and loanee Jeffrey Schlupp’s return to Crystal Palace.

It emerged over the weekend that the Scottish champions were interested in Portuguese ace Nazinho and the 21-year-old could now be the man to fill the void left by Taylor with Belgian outlet HLN claiming the player is “on his way to Celtic” and a deal could be completed “in the short term.”

It is suggested that Nazinho first caught the attention of Celtic’s recruitment team at this summer’s Under-21 European Championship after impressing for Portugal. Despite his parent club’s domestic struggles last term, Nazinho was a standout performer, notching six assists and two goals in 39 appearances.

Nazinho to provide healthy competition for returning Hoops hero

He moved to Belgian side Cercle Brugge permanently for €1 million (£866k) after shining on loan from Sporting Lisbon initially and is contracted until 2028, with his former club due 15 per cent of any future sell-on fee. Nazinho also made his mark in the UEFA Conference League last season and is viewed as a dynamic, attacking-minded full-back who can provide strong competition for Tierney in the battle for a starting jersey.

The news comes after Rodgers' made it clear that he was looking for another left-back to compete with Scotland international Tierney - despite being pleased by the early impressions made by new Japanese recruit Hayato Inamura, whom he previously suggested could be allowed to leave the club on loan to gain more senior experience.

Speaking after the 3-2 behind-closed-doors friendly defeat against Estrela Da Amadora in Lisbon on Saturday, Rodgers said: “The pre-season is always to assess. We know the model here at the club is always to improve them. Sometimes that means they come in and you assess and look, and look to see what's right for the development of them and the team.

“That's what I'm about, getting a collection of individual players that I can see development and improvement in. If they are going to be close to the first-team, they'll stay and do that. If not, we may feel they need to go out.

“Ina's that example. I just wanted to get the chance to see him and we'll continue to do that. But we know in the background that if we need to move on that position, that if we need to move on that position, that's something that we will be ready to do.”

Rodgers eager to bed in new signings quickly

With pre-season well underway, Rodgers will be eager to bed in any new signings as quickly as possible over the coming weeks with the start of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season just over a fortnight away.

While Tierney’s sensational return has rightly made headlines so far this summer, Celtic are currently lacking depth in the left-back area - especially with Champions League football on the horizon - following Taylor’s departure.

Nazinho has undoubted potential and resale value as well as possessing the right tools to make a positive impact at Parkhead.