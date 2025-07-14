He’s a favourite of the Celtic support and could now look to help Sheffield Wednrsday through woe

Sheffield Wednesday could turn to a Celtic favourite as they look to build a competitive squad amid turmoil at Hillsborough.

The Owls are currently in the English Championship under Danny Rohl but have been engulfed by off the field woe ahead of the new campaign. Dejphon Chansiri, Sheffield Wednesday owner, is millions in debt with the second tier club already under embargo for missing pay days for their players and not settling transfer fees for players.

One player who was at Sheffield Wednesday last season was Stuart Armstrong. The Scotland international is a favourite back at Celtic for what he achieved over a three year sting following a move from Dundee United. He was a regular in Brendan Rodgers’ first era, winning four Premiership titles and winning each of the domestic cups in Scotland twice.

After time at the Hoops, he moves to Southampton and then for a short lived spell at Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS. Sheffield Wednesday snapped him up at the start of 2025 but he left at the end of the 24/25 season after limited impact, however, that status could change.

With the Owls unable to sign players, that could leave them open to offering Armstrong a return to the club, albeit on reduced money but with the upside of being able to play regularly. A report by Alan Nixon claims: “Sheffield Wednesday may bring back Stuart Armstrong after his short spell at the club last term.

“Wednesday can only sign free agents after they failed to pay wages on time - and 51-cap Scotland midfielder Armstrong (right), 33, is available again. Wrexham enquired but are yet to make a move and the Owls may step in with an offer, likely to be less cash than he was on but with a better chance of playing.”

What Stuart Armstrong said about Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking during his time in Yorkshire, Armstrong said of joining Sheffield Wednesday: “From a young age I used to watch Aberdeen, and my grandparents lived in Yorkshire so we went to watch Leeds United. That was my perception of football, what I loved and dreamt of. When you've been in it a long time you lose a little bit of perspective.

“To say I grew tired of it is a bit extreme but the desire for something new prompted the Vancouver move (at the end of last season). It was an amazing place to be, a completely different but wonderful experience. But I did miss what I'd been used to. You can see things clearer when you come away. I'd never been before but the boys who had were talking about the atmosphere, the old charm of the stadium, the noise. It didn't disappoint.

“Being on the bench, hearing the singing and just having that feeling back again, it's a pretty special place to be. I love that old football charm, there's not many stadiums left of that ilk. I kept an eye on all things (British football). But the time difference is a tough one. You'd wake up and the games would nearly be done so you'd need to be on it with your timings. (Major League Soccer) was a lot more physical than I thought it would be, a very intense league, a lot of running, a lot of travelling. I guess I just missed that feeling around the game but I still was a little bit sad about leaving."