As part of Celtic’s excellent player-trading model, the Scottish champions have become accustomed to shopping in the global transfer market with Asia, Australia and some inferior leagues across Europe being utilised effectively by Parkhead scouts.

It has produced some big success stories in recent years, including Nicolas Kuhn’s £3 million arrival from Austrian side Rapid Vienna after a somewhat nomadic career prior to joining the Hoops.

The German winger has now been sold on for a whopping £17.2m to Italian top-flight side Como - but it’s his potential successor that has seen Celtic dip back into a market they haven’t touched in a decade - the Belgian Pro League.

Royal Antwerp wide man Michel-Ange Balikwisha has been linked with a move to Glasgow’s east end over the past two transfer windows and currently sits top of manager Brendan Rodgers list of potential candidates to replace Kuhn.

Reports in Belgium over the weekend have suggested that a deal is close to being rubber-stamped, with Balikwisha sitting out of Antwerp’s first training session during a pre-season camp in Austria last week.

Boss Stef Wils attempted to play down speculation of an imminent transfer, but the club’s sporting director Marc Overmars has thrown the door open for the 24-year-old to finalise a move to Parkhead after conceding that any of their players who are out of contract at the end of this season could be sold.

Speaking to Gazet van Antwerpen, he said: “Things like that (outgoing transfers) can happen in a day. I don’t want to beat around the bush: many clubs are ready to make a move. There were some bids but they were not serious enough. We’ll see if anything attractive comes along in the near future.”

Should a deal be pushed over the line, Balikwisha would become the first player to sign for Celtic from the Belgian top-flight since flop goalkeeper Logan Bailly arrived from OH Leuven back in 2015.

Prior to striking that deal, the Celts would occasionally dip their toe in the Pro League market, signing Victor Wanyama from Beerschot in 2011 and Rami Gershon from Standard Liege in 2013.

The Hoops have recruited Belgian players since 2015, with current first-team star Arne Engels playing a key part in the club’s double-winning season last term following his record-breaking £11m switch from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.

However, not all signings Celtic have made from the Pro League has proved a success with the likes of Chelsea loanee Charly Musonda and Boli Bolingoli both flattering to deceive during their time in the green and white hoops.

While Wanyama proved a smash hit among the Celtic fanbase, deals for Gershon and then Bailly also ended in disappointment, which may have dampened the Glasgow giants interest in that specific player pool.

However, given Celtic have been long-time admirers of Balikwisha it appears they could finally pull the trigger and finalise a permanent deal over the coming days.