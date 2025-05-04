Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers are poised for a takeover by the 49ers - with Brendan Rodgers casting his Celtic verdict.

Brendan Rodgers has provided his take on the Rangers takeover by 49ers Enterprises from a Celtic perspective - and the next manager race.

His Hoops side have already won the Premiership and the last Old Firm of the season ended 1-1 at Ibrox. Celtic have won the league at a leisurely pace amid a poor season for their rivals, but there is renewed hope in Govan with the American-based 49ers who also own Leeds United set to roll into town.

A delegation from the possible buyers who want a controlling stake visited the stadium this week. Asked by the BBC what it means for Celtic, Rodgers feels interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson may feel he’s done enough to warrant a full time shot under American influence. The takeover at large, however, is met with a Celtic desire to improve.

Celtic reaction to 49ers takeover at Rangers

Rodgers said: "It's not my problem to worry about Rangers being stronger. There's always a narrative around 'will they be better next season?'

"That diminishes the standard, or the narrative, about what Celtic have achieved. I'm only worried about Celtic - us getting better, us improving. If the takeover happens, and Barry stays... he has given everything in his time here. He and his staff might feel they deserve that opportunity to build a squad. If they go with that next year, then great. They will want to be better. My concern is healthy. We leave here today 17 points clear, massive goal difference. Our game has gotten better in the two years I've been here. We want to go again next year."

Brendan Rodgers Old Firm verdict

Cyriel Dessers put Rangers ahead at Ibrox in the first 45 before Adam Idah levelled after half-time. Rodgers added: “The performance level was a good one. Rangers changed their structure, we were playing against a diamond, so once we figured that out, we had lots of moments where we played through that pressure well.

"There weren't too many chances either side. We had to be strong in some set-piece moments in the first half. At half-time, I still felt we were at a good place in the game. Second half, we controlled the game. When you come to Ibrox, you sometimes have 10-15 minutes where you're under real pressure, backs to the wall, but I never really felt that.

"If I was to criticise, maybe our final third play didn't lend us to creating opportunities. But our build-up was composed. We got the goal, we deserved it. [Set-pieces] are always a threat. That's a quality of Rangers, they've got the delivery from James [Tavernier] which is superb. They've got long throws. You have to defend those moments.

"Balogun lost Scales early on, we're not so pleased with that. The free-kick that was offside, we do well. Raskin does well to bump our player but we keep disciplined in our line - so that's really good defending. We were really brave in that moment. We stood up to it really well, whilst finding the composure and control to play through Rangers."