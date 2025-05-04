Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The incident involving the Celtic star and Rangers happened in the second half of the Old Firm.

Celtic star Viljami Sinisalo has been targeted by Rangers fans in the latest Old Firm derby.

The Hoops are at Ibrox on Sunday to take on their rivals, where away supporters are again in situ after seasons without them on the Premiership scene. Ibrox is still mainly packed with Rangers fans and the Finnish goalkeeper was in the goal right in front of the Copland Road stand when an off camera incident occurred.

Commentator Ian Crocker spotted as the game was going on that the Celtic shot stopper had some things thrown at him. As play was flowing, he made mention of it on his commentary, flanked by Rangers and Celtic heroes Scott Arfield and Chris Sutton. He said: “A few things might have been thrown at Sinisalo there, sadly.”

Celtic star reaction to being targeted by Rangers fans

The action of things being thrown at Rangers fans went unseen but they then cut to Sinisalo picking something off the turf and throwing it off the pitch, Crocker cutting back in with: “Sinisalo having to pick up debris that was thrown in his direction, sadly.”

Sinisalo is currently covering for number one Kasper Schmeichel, who is injured. Rodgers said when the former Aston Villa youngster came into the team: “Obviously we’ve signed Vil because he’s got a great future and great potential. Of course, he was in to learn off of Kasper and invest in that time in his development. Kasper has played most of the season, but I’ve seen enough of Vil over the course of pre-season and the game he had here [in the cup]. Even though he didn’t have a lot to do, his concentration was good, and now is the chance for him to come in.

“You never know with any player, whether it’s a goalkeeper or outfield player, until they go in. So, I’m really looking forward to seeing him play. He’s shown up really well in training but, of course, playing in front of the stands when they are full is totally different. He’s got a great mentality and is a really good goalkeeper, so it’s a good opportunity for him.”

Celtic stopper’s message for Brendan Rodgers

At the end of March, Sinisalo said he’s ready to become Celtic’s permanent number one. He said to the Scottish Sun: “You’ve got to have that confidence. I’ve always been a confident man. One coach back in the day always said to me ‘Have confidence to the point of arrogance.’ You can’t be arrogant, but you’ve got to be confident.

“So, I’ll back myself. And however many games that is, I’ve got to back myself, which I will. You’ve got to do that. As a goalkeeper, you’ve got to be ready for your moment. That’s why I’ve worked hard every day since I started my professional career and every day since I’ve signed for this football club during the summer. Every footballer wants to play and when you get that moment, that chance, you’ve got to take it. Keep ticking the games away and playing well and stuff like that.

“It’s a mental game. Especially for a club like this, it’s mental. You’ve got to be switched on at every single moment in the game because things can happen so quickly.”