Brendan Rodgers criticises Celtic disallowed goals in Ross County win and details squad rotation decision
The Hoops boss questioned a few key decisions in the game as his side eased to a 3-0 victory in Dingwall.
Brendan Rodgers admitted he was left confused by at least one of Celtic‘s two disallowed goals in the comfortable 3-0 victory over Ross County in Dingwall.
The champions eventually managed to break down ten-man Staggies with ease with David Turnbull on target just before half-time with Luis Palma and James Forrest adding a touch of gloss to the scoreline in the second half.
However, Rodgers questioned two key decisions after his side were denied further goals by VAR. Liam Scales had a sublime half volley ruled out for a foul in the build up on Jordan White before Oh Hyeon-gyu had one chopped off for a narrow offside call - two incidents that left the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss unconvinced.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Rodgers said: “It was a good performance. It’s always a different challenge when they go down to 10 men early in the game, and give credit to Ross County because they worked ever so hard, went man-to-man and that’s always a different challenge. But I thought we created a lot of chances. We had some goals disallowed which I need to see again, especially the offside. But even the one before that where you had two guys jumping for the ball and the ball lands and we finish and it’s given as a no goal. So I didn’t see that as a good decision.
“But the guys kept going, kept persevering and we scored three outstanding goals. The guys have that quality, David Turnbull again wonderful strike. It’s his second goal from outside the box this week. And then Luis Palma - brilliant goal and a great dink for the third goal. And their keeper made a number of fantastic saves.”
Rodgers opted to ring the changes in the Highlands amid a busy fixture schedule with Anthony Ralston, Paulo Bernardo, Yang Hyun-jun and Oh handed their chance to impress. Explaining his thought process behind the rotation Rodgers added: “We needed new energy in the team.
“The guys starting gave us energy and the guys coming off the bench gave us energy and it’s a good win for us. It’s just trying to manage the game time of the players, just to make sure we’re as fresh as we can be.
“Obviously with the changes we were a bit slow at times, but in the main once we moved into their half we had some really good combination play. But you’re never totally comfortable until you get that second goal. You need to ensure that, just because they’re down a man, you don’t take any liberties. We kept our structure, moved the ball quickly and denied the opposition any opportunities.”