The Celtic boss spared no punches when talking about his Old Firm rival at Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers has aired a cutting assessment of the Barry Ferguson era at Rangers as his side prepare to host their rivals.

The Light Blues have had their confidence super charged ahead of the Premiership clash after progressing to the Europa League last eight with a penalty shootout win over Fenerbahce. But they lost 2-0 in normal time and have also lost to Motherwell under interim manager Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sacked Rangers gaffer Philippe Clement inflicted a rare defeat in this fixture on Rodgers last time out and he is eager to put things right. His opponents may be coming off 120 minutes of action on Thursday but that’s no excuse worth using according to Rodgers as that was swiped away from his rivals at his pre-match presser.

Celtic focus

When asked if Rangers fatigue comes into his thinking, Rodgers responded: “Not really. I think from our perspective, it's about looking to play our game. Our game's a running game, it's a pressing game, it's an intense game. So, that's what we want to play from the very first whistle.

“I don't know the Rangers squad, I don't know the mentalities, but I know that, obviously, they got through their tie and they'll come to us. As I said, it's always a mental thing. I had a recent experience down with my team at Leicester where we played Manchester City on the 26th of December, away. Peak Man City and then on the 28th, virtually two days later, we played Liverpool. So, it was as tough as you get. In the second game, we had virtually no rest going into the game and won the game 1-0. So, physically, of course, it's exhausting and it's tiring. But you come into a Celtic vs Rangers game, it's about your mentality as well.

“Like every team, we have to make it really, really difficult for Rangers coming to the game. These are games to really enjoy and go on and perform. We never performed anywhere near what the demand of the game was in the last game. So, we're very hungry to put that right in this game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little change

Despite the European progress, games like defeat to Motherwell and going a couple goals down to Kilmarnock point Rodgers to the inconsistences remaining within Rangers ranks as he sent a reality check to a camp soaring with Europa League belief. The Celtic manager added: “I don't know Barry, but I know him as a player. And I know that he's gone in and he'll have a great connection with the supporters. His history at the club, his success at the club, he was a fantastic player for them.

“For me, in terms of if I look purely at the coaching aspect of it, over the course of four games, I don't see great change. I see the team go 2-0 down against Kilmarnock and come back and win. I see the team lose at home to Motherwell. I see the team go away and get a fantastic result at Fenerbahce. And then I see the team lose 2-0 over 90 minutes, but win the tie. I've seen the team change the system.

“Absolutely, a really good tactical change to go 5-4-1 at Fenerbahce. But I still see a lot of the same traits. I think you can probably look at Barry over a longer time. If you're talking to me about coaching and managing, and you're talking tactics and management and professionalism and these things, that will be done over a period of time. If you're looking at the short term and him coming in as someone the fans can connect with, of course, he looks very happy to be in the job and taking the job, him and his staff. But I think if you're talking coaching, I see a lot of the same traits.

“Some very good performances, some inconsistencies, and Barry will see that and Neil McCann and his staff, I'm pretty sure as well. And then over the course of time, they'll hopefully look to change that. But whether he was in for four games or 40 games, a Celtic-Rangers game will always be a tough game, or a Rangers-Celtic game, whatever way you look at it. But it will always be a tough game.”