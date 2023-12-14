The Hoops concluded their Group E campaign on four points after ending their decade-long wait for a win in the competition

Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic's 2-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord meant 'everything to us' before reiterating his desire to bring in quality reinforcements during the January transfer window.

The Hoops finally recorded a victory in Europe's elite competition at the 16th time of asking courtesy of unlikely hero Gustaf Lagerbielke's stoppage time winner against the Dutch outfit. The Swede headed home Matt O'Riley's exquisite cross at the back post to spark bedlam in the stands.

It might have been billed as a 'dead-rubber' before kick-off but both sides displayed a strong hunger to win the match with Luis Palma's first-half penalty cancelled out by Yankuba Minteh's driven effort before Lagerbielke's last-gasp goal.

Rodgers was thrilled to get a "monkey off their back" but insists some added strength and depth in key areas next month could really boost their prospects of taking that next step to land a telling blow and give themselves a better chance of competing in the Champions League next season.

Celtic recruited several "project players" in the summer, with the likes of Yang Hyun-jun and Odin Thiago Holm not yet tailormade first-team stars.

Rodgers admitted: "We've known it has been a challenge with key players being out but I've seen enough over the course in how we've played and fought that if we can strengthen this squad, add quality in key areas, we can take the confidence from this victory and look to qualify next year and see if we can push on.

"You have to have certain qualities to perform at this level. Yeah, there's no getting away from it, you have to have a deeper squad of quality to compete at this level. I said before the game whether we win, lose or draw this is a level that can dent confidence. But when you finish you'll be better players for it and you'll gain valuable experience. And you're still really good players that with some help you'll improve.

"The players showed they've learned from the process this year as we've seen games over the years where the equaliser comes and the other team goes on to get the winner. We've got to tip the hat to the players because the mentality in the game was very good. Some people might've thought this was a nothing game but the reality is this meant everything to us. They thoroughly deserved it and put so much into the game and it feels good to get the win."

Lagerbielke is another summer signing who has had to remain patient for his opportunity to impress after being left out of matchday squads at times earlier this season. Rodgers confessed the Swede's 91st minute winner was richly deserved due to his patience and application in training.