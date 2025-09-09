The current Celtic manager and his predecessor who left for Tottenham could form next Nottingham Forest manager candidates

Nottingham Forest have pulled the plug on Nuno Espirito Santo - and who comes next may arrive with some Celtic intrigue.

The City Ground side qualified for Europe last season but tensions have been simmering between owner Evangelos Marinakis and the gaffer. Now there is confirmation that Nottingham Forest have axed the Portuguese gaffer ahead of the next round of Premier League games. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, there are three candidates for the role, including Ange Postecoglou.

He left Celtic for Tottenham in 2023 and was controversially sacked at the end of last season, having won the Europa League. Romano said via X: “Nuno Espirito Santo and Nottingham Forest part ways with immediate effect. Decision made after tension between the parties in the recent weeks, it’s over for Nuno. Three candidates including Ange Postecoglou under consideration.”

Next Nottingham Forest manager contenders

If the ex Celtic and Tottenham boss is one candidate, another possibly is Brendan Rodgers. The current Parkhead boss is reported to be on the agenda for Marinakis with less than a year left on his Celtic deal. Fans are also locked in a civil war with the Hoops board over a lack of summer transfer spend, but it’s also said that Rodgers has his eyes on going to Europe whenever his Celtic stint ends.

Whether or not he could be convinced on a Premier League return at Nottingham Forest with that vacancy now live remains to be seen. A Forest statement reads: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

“The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at The City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club. As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

What Nuno Espirito Santo said about Nottingham Forest

Speaking last month about his relationship with Marinakis, Espirito Santo said: “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so I know how things work, but I’m here to do my job. I understand, because I’m worried. I’m the first one to be worried. I’m the first one to be concerned. There’s no smoke without fire.

“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very close, almost [talking on a] daily basis. This season, not so well, but I always believe that dialogue and your opinion is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us. But our relations have changed.

“It is not so close [now]. I’m being honest with you, I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same. The reason behind it, I don’t know. My job is always to try to anticipate what’s coming ahead of us, and that’s what I said with respect. It’s not good. I think everybody at the club should be together but it’s not the reality. The reality is that [it] is not what it used to be. It was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it’s not so good.”