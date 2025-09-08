The Celtic manager is out of contract at the end of the season and is on the radar of Nottingham Forest

Brendan Rodgers is currently sitting top of the SPFL Premiership with the Hoops, however, he already appears to be preparing for life away from Celtic Park.

Following Celtic’s shock Champions League exit to Kairat Almaty, there has been discontent amongst the fans, that the Hoops gaffer isn’t getting enough financial backing from the board. During the summer, Celtic sold the likes of Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah for over £20m combined, but have failed to bring in suitable replacements.

Rodgers did manage to acquire the late-window addition of Michel-Ange Balikwisha, as well as Kelechi Iheanacho, who was a free agent. However, Hoops fans aren’t convinced that these are upgrades. Following the Almaty defeat, Rodgers himself highlighted the importance of reinforcements but didn’t get enough support from the board. Perhaps this may be why the Celtic manager is already looking at life beyond Parkhead, once his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Rodgers to head abroad after Celtic exit

According to journalist, Alan Nixon, Brendan Rodgers will be looking to manage on the continent when his contact expires, after toing and froing between Scotland and England in recent years. He says that Rodgers will look abroad for his next managerial role when he leaves Celtic. Nottingham Forest have him on their list if Nuno Espírito Santo is to exit the City Ground, but Rodgers’ preference is a European move and outside the UK. Friends of the Irishman are convinced he wants a new challenge after years swapping borders.

The club released a statement on Saturday night regarding the board’s transfer window failures, however judging by the reaction it appears to lack substance. Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton said: “I’m not sure the club statement was a good idea. Anyone reading that back and thinking it would appease any Celtic fan is misguided.”

Rodgers going ‘nowhere’ until contract expiry

The Celtic boss has always reiterated he has no plans to leave before his three-year deal runs out. Last month, when asked about renewing his contract, he said: “There’s no further update. When I came back at first I said I'd do three years minimum and people had me out the door at the end of last season. I said then like I'll say now, there's nowhere to go. I love being here. I've done two years, I've got one more to go.

"[majorshareholder] Dermot [Desmond], [chief executive] Michael [Nicholson] and I had a conversation over the summer on where we are at and I said I'm very happy here. There's conditions we want to be able to improve because I'm not the type of manager that's good at maintaining anything. If there's just something to maintain, I'm not the manager for Celtic. But to build, grow, develop and push, then, of course, I love being at Celtic."