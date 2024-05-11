Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic have taken a step closer to winning the Scottish Premiership title after beating Rangers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has hailed his Celtic ‘mentality’ kings after their win over Rangers and admits his players can see the ‘finish line’ now as they chase down the title.

The Hoops won 2-1 against their rivals at Celtic Park. They stormed into a 2-0 lead in the first-half after Matt O’Riley’s strike and John Lundstram’s own goal. However, the visitors pulled a goal back shortly after through Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers were reduced to 10 men after Lundstram saw red for a tackle on Alistair Johnston on the stroke of half-time. Celtic had chances to add to their lead but weren’t able to and it was a nervy last 10 minutes or so. O’Riley missed a penalty as well but they were all to hold on for a big three points.

Speaking after the match to Sky, Rodgers said: “We’re nearly there now. It’s three points and another goal to the goal difference of course. It was a fantastic win for us.

“I thought right up until the penalty we were really good. The energy, the speed was outstanding. We go two goals in front but we switched off. We lose our concentration and they get back into it. It’s a poor goal from our perspective but we get going again second-half.”

The hosts couldn’t make it a more comfortable ending and weren’t able to break down Rangers in the second-half. Rodgers said: “We miss the penalty and it knocks a bit of the energy out of our game. We had other chances, we didn’t take them and of course then, whenever it is 2-1 at the end of the game there’s tension. It’s a brilliant day.

“Celtic supporters all around the world in bars and houses will understand Celtic v Rangers is all about winning. The guys have won today which is something I’m really proud of.”

“We should do better, let’s not hide away from that. It’s happened a few times. That’s the downside to the performance but the great aspect of that is, there is a lot of progress we can make in that moment when we’re playing against 10 men. It’s just being tidier with the ball, keeping the ball and I respect as well it’s a really hot day.

“We shouldn’t have that finish to the game but the guys showed great mentality (to hold on). It’s three victories we’ve had against Rangers in four games.”

He added: “It’s (the title) is there for us now. We have to go and win it. We can see the finish line, we’ve just got to get over that.”

Celtic are now just a point away from sealing another title. They are six points clear at the summit with just two fixtures left to play.