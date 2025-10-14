While on a trip back in his homeland the Celtic gaffer met a familiar face

Brendan Rodgers has been pictured enjoying some much-needed down time during the International break.

As Celtic prepare for a trip to Dundee on Sunday, Rodgers will be hoping that his International Celts come back injury-free. After drawing with Hibs and losing to Braga at home, the atmosphere was turning sour at Parkhead, however Daizen Maeda’s last minute winner against Motherwell upped their spirits going into the break.

Celtic’s weekend opponents have been dealt not one, but two huge injury blows, as Jon McCracken and Simon Murray are both doubtful for Dundee. Steven Pressley’s side have had a disappointing start to the season and currently sit 11th in the SPFL Premiership table.

We may only be two months into the season but Brendan Rodgers has already had to put up with a lot at Celtic Park. After not getting the desired resources in the transfer window, the Celtic boss has been hounded with questions of him leaving Parkhead, while a staff member at the club leaked a story that he was trying to ‘engineer a move’. To add to this, fan protests have been aplenty at Celtic Park after not qualifying for the Champions League.

Rodgers meets ‘history-making’ darts sensation on sight-seeing tour

Amid all the chaos at Celtic Park, Rodgers has been seen enjoying some down time during the International break, as he was pictured on a sight-seeing tour of the hit sitcom, Derry Girls back in Northern Ireland with his family. Following that, the Hoops boss ran into darts player, Brendan Dolan at Belfast Airport on the way home.

The pair shared a chat about their respective pastimes before they linked arm-in-arm for a photo. ‘The History-Maker’ captioned the image with Rodgers on X saying: “it was great to see Brendan at the airport. We had a good chat about sport and we wished each other the best of luck.”

Dolan’s ‘History-Maker’ nickname came from him being the first ever arrow-smith to hit a nine-darter in an event which requires a double to start a leg. The other Brendan in the photo may see himself as a history maker of his own at Celtic Park, having helped the side win the first ever quadruple-treble in his first spell.

Back to business

With the trip to Dundee fast approaching, Celtic will have to improve their performances after the break at both European and domestic level. In the league, Hearts have looked unstoppable and sit two points ahead of The Hoops, while the Braga defeat at home was a game Brendan Rodgers’ side should be looking to win.

With important upcoming fixtures against Sturm Graz and Midtjylland in Europe as well a trip to Tynecastle in the league, Celtic will need their full squad to be fit and ready after the break. New summer signing, Sebastian Tounekti has impressed so far in a Hoops jersey, so it was a heart-in-mouth moment for Celtic fans to find out he suffered a knock whilst on International duty with Tunisia.

The winger suffered a calf problem whilst training with the North African side, but still played 45 minutes in their match against Namibia, despite the fact they’ve already qualified for the World Cup. Fortunately for Hoops fans, he should be fine for the match against The Dees.