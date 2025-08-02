The Hoops have stalled on one particular exit with Rapid Vienna considering pulling the plug on a potential deal

Celtic have been sent a warning shot by Rapid Vienna who have threatened to pull the plug on a deal for fringe player Marco Tilio, according to reports.

The Austrian Bundesliga side agreed a £350,000 season-long loan switch with the Hoops earlier this month, including a £1.3 million obligation to buy next summer.

However, Tilio’s departure has been delayed in recent days with the Scottish champions blocking the move until they secure a replacement winger, claim Austrian outlet kurier.at.

Tilio, who moved to Parkhead over two years ago, has made just two competitive appearances and spent the entirety of last season back in Australia with Melbourne City where he scored five goals and provided five assists in 20 games.

Despite finding himself well down the pecking order for a start, manager Brendan Rodgers is desperately short of options on either flank, having sold Nicolas Kuhn to Como for £17m and long-term absentee Jota sidelined until 2026.

That leaves the Irishman with only Daizen Maeda, James Forrest, Yang Hyun-jun and Tilio to call upon ahead of Sunday's Premiership opener at home to St Mirren.

And it’s suggested that until at least one new attacker arrives, Celtic are reluctant to sanction any more exits to leave Tilio and Rapid Vienna in limbo.

Rapid have made it clear that they will consider alternative options, which would result in Celtic missing out on a potential £1.6m windfall for a player who has already been deemed surplus to requirements.

As for potential incomings, Manchester City youngster Jahmai Simpson-Pusey underwent a medical in Glasgow yesterday and is expected to be paraded in front of supporters on flag day.

Asked on Friday if any more signings were imminent, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers stated: “I will speak to some of the guys this afternoon. Nothing really is on the radar as of yet, but you never know, things can move quickly.”