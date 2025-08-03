Here is how the Celtic players rated in their opening Premiership game of the season vs St Mirren.

Celtic were made to work for a 1-0 win in their opening Premiership game of the season against St Mirren.

Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda missed early chances before debutant Benjamin Nygren hit the woodwork, the frame of the goal struck twice after half time. Soon, Callum McGregor looked to have given Celtic the lead but he was ruled to have committed handball in the build-up. Luke McCowan netted late on to win the game and it’s a maximum points start to the campaign for the champions. Now the club look on with interest at the Champions League play off draw, which takes place on Monday, as they look to enter Europe’s elite league phase.

Criticisms of a lack of backing for boss Brendan Rodgers have been rife pre match and the man himself has spoken of a desire to progress rather than simply maintain what they have. Considering they won a double and made their way to the Champions League’s knockout play-off round last season, it’s quite the high bar, with new signings Kieran Tierney plus Benjamin Nygren in Rodgers’ XI. A 1-1 draw with St Mirren on the final day of the 24/25 campaign was an affair they almost lost and Celtic would hope for a far smoother affair in this encounter.

There was some transfer intrigue before the ball got rolling and champions flag was unfurled, with Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey spotted in the stands in Celtic gear. The centre back is expected to complete a loan move to the club and watching on with Marco Tilio, was getting a first hand look at new teammates. Returning hero Kieran Tierney dummying past Jayden Richardson gave fans a glimpse of what they have gained this window, Idah unable to head home.

Maeda then rounded Shamal George but couldn’t find a man in the box, as the early tempo started to fade and allow Saints some hope. A dangerous free kick resulted in Mark O’Hara stinging the palms of keeper Kasper Schmeichel as belief started to grow in Stephen Robinson’s visiting camp. George was needed though in spectacular fashion to deny Nygren, tipping his effort onto the bar to keep the game goalless at the break.

It just was not happening for Celtic as Reo Hatate’s effort deflected off Marcus Fraser onto the bar, then off the post via George’s back. McGregor was then judge to have handle the ball in the build-up to his low effort, Idah soon rattling the post again. As he turned to players from seasons past off the bench, it became evidently clear the need for reinforcements in the Parkhead ranks if they are to make positive strides this season, with the Buddies proving a stubborn foe.

Impact from the bench was had eventually, as McCowan struck low via some deflections to ease any angst beginning to simmer. Here is how we rated the Celtic players against St Mirren.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10

Untroubled for the most part. Had to be alert on rare times he was called upon.

Alistair Johnston - 5/10

Looked to try and go on the outside of Yang but he wanted to hog the by-line, making that connection a bit stop-start. No bother defensive wise but limited in attack.

Cameron Carter Vickers - 6/10

Cool, calm and collected. Not troubled by any of what Saints threw at him, which wasn’t loads.

Liam Scales - 7/10

Set to have competition soon in the Man City talent but showed quality here with a few decent blocks. Moved out to left back and fine there too.

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

Returning to his boyhood club for a second debut. Couple of really promising early attacks and always bombing forward, subbed after an hour as he started to flag. Not a surprise given lack of sustained minutes in last 12 months.

Callum McGregor - 6/10

Tidied things up well in front of the back four. Tried to get behind the Buddies backline but couldn’t make it work, before sheer will got him the ball and a good strike ruled out.

Benjamin Nygren - 6/10

Swede making his debut in midfield. A lack of attacking runs when needing to break down low block but almost got the opener. Some niggly fouls given away but no lack of effort. Can see what Rodgers is trying to do.

Reo Hatate - 5/10

Looked to penetrate a deep defence but little was coming off. Subbed after minimal impact.

Daizen Maeda - 5/10

Perhaps should have shot when opted for the cross early on. Showed his pace but end product was lacking.

Adam Idah - 4/10

Passed up more than a few chances and started to snatch. Needs a strong start to season amid some criticisms and sceptics, would have hoped for better. Wasn’t for lack of trying but didn’t make required impact.

Yang - 4/10

A big chance for him to assert himself but came unstuck against a sturdy backline. Johnston connection didn’t appear to be happening. Subbed before the hour mark, ineffective.

James Forrest - 4/10

Veteran replaced Yang. Drove at Buddies defence and started road to McGregor’s ruled out strike in a show of intent.

Auston Trusty - 3/10

Came on for Tierney. Not troubled as the Celtic sea of attacks continued.

Belgian first of the triple change. Couple of crosses but little of any note.

Youngster looking to bag a big moment. Denied by Fraser.

Another late arrival to midfield, and better than never.