He joined Rangers this summer from Sheffield Wednesday and a bold Celtic transfer claim has taken flight.

He’s made an impactful Rangers start since joining from Sheffield Wednesday - but could he have been donning Celtic colours instead?

The Light Blues are in the midst of a hectic fixture schedule, juggling Europe and domestic duties on top of trying to add players in the transfer market. One player who has shone since coming into Russell Martin’s squad is Djedi Gassama, who arrived on the flanks from the crisis hit Owls, scoring two fine strikes in the 3-1 aggregate win over Panathinaikos on Champions League duty.

Those goals have inspired the club to secure league phase football in the first half of this campaign, and now a third round qualifier with Viktoria Plzen awaits. Celtic hero Charlie Mulgrew and Rangers favourite Craig Moore have been discussing the attacker on Go Radio, with the latter left wondering whether his former side could have been interested in Gassama.

Mulgrew: “What a start, two goals in competitive games. Brilliant, comes inside. The thing I thought straight away last week when he comes on and he goes inside, drives inside, it looks like everybody's watching and thinking he's going to go to the keeper's left hand side and he reverses it and does the keeper and you're thinking, well, he's got a bit about him straight away.

Comes on, shows that technique, you're thinking, he looks like a good player. He's young, he's exciting the fans, he's made a great start. It's going to be interesting to see. I just wonder if he's going to be one of the players that always comes on and does well, or whether he's just building his fitness up. Interesting to see, but what a great start.

“He's done himself no harm. I just wonder if Celtic were having a wee look at him, or if they didn't want him, interesting. You think if he's signing for Rangers and his agent, and you know that side of the game better than me and his agent's going, ‘we're going to Rangers.’ Surely he gives Celtic a call and go, ‘by the way, Rangers are interested, would you fancy it? Would you fancy doing it?”

Moore - who is involved in agency work as well as his punditry - says it’s often the case that both sides of Glasgow will be offered the same player. There is also the need for width at Celtic to take into account in the Rangers hero’s view, with Nicolas Kuhn not yet replaced after joining Serie A side Como.

He said: “We have the winger situation. You always think that, don't you? When a player signs for either or, it's like whether or not Rangers are in or Celtic are in for the particular player. But the start that he's had and the confidence in football, Paul, is absolutely everything. And for those two goals, two really good moments, it could give him a huge, huge lift. I'm pretty sure any agent that's producing players to one or the other is actually going to both the clubs anyway. Yeah, I'm pretty convinced of that.”