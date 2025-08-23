The former Celtic boss was last at Tottenham and could be afforded a Nottingham Forest chance.

A former Celtic boss could get the chance to become Nottingham Forest manager, according to claims.

The City Ground club should be on a high at the minute after a successful 24/25 Premier League campaign earned them entry to European football but there’s boiling unrest behind the scenes amid the summer transfer window. Boss Nuno Espirito Santo delivered an explosive press conference prior to their weekend clash at Crystal Palace, admitting relations are not great between him and owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Now the talk of a replacement is emanating and Ange Postecoglou is reportedly the man in the frame. He is out of work after being sacked by Tottenham at the end of last season, despite delivering Europa League glory, with his CV also counting Celtic, Yokohama F. Marinos, Australia’s national team and more.

A report in the Guardian states: “It is thought Nuno’s comments have inflamed tensions behind the scenes, particularly given their personal nature and the fact they came 48 hours before an already supercharged match against Crystal Palace. Forest profited from Palace’s demotion to the Conference League and will take the place of Oliver Glasner’s side in the Europa League.

“Postecoglou, the former Tottenham manager, is understood to be a leading candidate for the role should Forest decide to sack Nuno. Postecoglou, who is out of work after leaving Spurs in June, is thought to be interested in the role.”

Santo said about his Nottingham Forest situation: “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so I know how things work, but I’m here to do my job. I understand, because I’m worried. I’m the first one to be worried. I’m the first one to be concerned. There’s no smoke without fire.

“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very close, almost [talking on a] daily basis. This season, not so well, but I always believe that dialogue and your opinion is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us. But our relations have changed.

“It is not so close [now]. I’m being honest with you, I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same. The reason behind it, I don’t know. My job is always to try to anticipate what’s coming ahead of us, and that’s what I said with respect. It’s not good. I think everybody at the club should be together but it’s not the reality. The reality is that [it] is not what it used to be. It was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it’s not so good.”

Postecoglou walked into Celtic amid the wreckage of a failed bid for 10 titles in a row. He turned around their fortunes, winning five out of a possible six trophies in his two seasons including a treble, then leaving for Tottenham. The Aussie ended their trophy drought and while they endured a poor Premier League season last campaign, his sacking split opinion amid attractive football and finally claiming silverware for Spurs.