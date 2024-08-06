All smiles from the Celtic gaffer after Sunday’s win | Getty Images

The boss is looking to make Celtic transfer moves.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly looking at up to five new additions to his Celtic team by the end of the transfer window.

The Hoops have looked in a menacing mood early doors this season, with impressive friendly wins against Chelsea and Man City followed up with a 4-0 thumping of Kilmarnock on the Premiership’s opening day. It leaves them first after one game and there they will hope to stay come May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this summer, goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo have been brought in between the sticks. Midfielder Paulo Bernardo is the only outfield addition, signing a permanent deal having spent last season on loan from Benfica.

Now according to the Daily Record, there are five more players on the agenda for boss Rodgers. It is stated that Celtic “are now looking to bring in a left-back, possibly another centre half, midfielder and two strikers before the close of the window.”

One of those forwards is likely to be Adam Idah. The striker made an instant impact on loan from Norwich City in the second half of last season and efforts have been ongoing this summer to try and bring him back into Lennoxtown reckoning. Greg Taylor is currently the only senior left-back on the books at Parkhead currently.

Central defence is somewhere Celtic have options in Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales, but those behind the starting pair have failed to make a sustained push to make inroads into the XI. Kyogo is the only senior striker at the champions for now while midfielders Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate are linked with moves south of the border.