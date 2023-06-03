The latest news headlines as Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

There will be no talk of Ange Postecoglou’s future at Celtic Park today with the club’s attention fully on the Scottish Cup final against Inverness CT at Hampden Park.

The Hoops are chasing another historic treble at the national stadium after securing the Viaplay Cup and Scottish Premiership and also have UEFA Champions League football to look forward to next season. The Aussie coach’s success has attracted plenty of interest from clubs down south this season but the links to the vacancy with Tottenham Hotspur have been the most persistent.

The London side are looking to replace Antonio Conte and Postecoglou is currently considered the leading candidate for the role by many in the media. Here are the latest reports on the English side’s interest in the Celtic head coach:

Tottenham ‘schedule talks’ with Postecoglou

According to Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have scheduled talks with Ange Postecoglou at the beginning of next week. However, he also claims that the London club are still discussing former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique.

He wrote on Twitter: “Tottenham have scheduled a new round of talks with Ange Postecoglou at the beginning of next week — he remains the leading candidate. Nothing done/agreed yet as Spurs also discussed Luis Enrique again internally this week.”

Brendan Rodgers ‘on list of contenders’ for Celtic job

The National have reported that ‘a list of contenders has already been drawn up’ should Postecoglou leave Celtic for Tottenahm. Interestingly, one name the paper claims is on that shortlist is ex-Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers.

