Celtic meet Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the 150th Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday evening, with the newly-crowned back-to-back champions bidding to win a historic domestic treble.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have already added the League Cup and Premiership title to the club’s trophy cabinet and are strong favourites to clinch what would be a fifth treble in seven seasons if they can overcome the Championship side in Mount Florida.

The Highlanders won the competition for the first time in their history in 2015 after defeating Falkirk and Billy Dodds will be hoping his players can cause a massive upset as they attempt to claim just a second major honour following a four-week break from competitive action.

The odds are firmly stacked against the second tier outfit, who missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the league season on May 5. But they shocked the Glasgow giants 3-2 at the semi-final stage en route to lifting the silverware eight years ago.

In-demand Postecoglou has guided Celtic to FOUR trophies out of a possible five so far and there has been a lot of speculation linking the Australian with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, However, he insists it “doesn’t register” with him as he bids to add his name to the list of Celtic managers to clinch a treble in the showpiece final at the national stadium.

After ending their league campaign with a 5-0 victory over Aberdeen on trophy day, the Bhoys now have eyes on a 41st Scottish Cup title and Postecoglou is unlikely to make many changes to his starting line-up. A couple of questions remain surrounding the XI, particularly who will partner Carl Starfelt at centre-half and a place on the left-wing certainly up for grabs.

A week on from running out comprehensive winners against the Dons, you would expected Postecoglou to give Tomoki Iwata the nod again in favour of Yuki Kobayashi, while Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda will scrap it out to start in attack, with Jota nailed on to start.

Here, we predict how Celtic will line-up against the Inverness at Hampden:

1 . Celtic predicted line up gallery vs Inverness Celtic are on the cusp of landing a record-breaking eighth domestic treble. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - GK The Hoops first-choice stopper will undoubtedly start between the sticks fresh from one of his quietest games of the season on trophy day. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . Greg Taylor - LB Has been one of Celtic’s most improved players this term and is a key figure in the side. A certainty to be handed a starting jersey.

4 . Carl Starflet - LCB Has really stepped up to the mark in CCV absence. Scored with a powerful header last weekend and confidence will be at an all-time high heading into Saturday’s match.