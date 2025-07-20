Japanese speedster arrives on a four-year deal from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale

Speedster Shin Yamada has checked in at Celtic on a four-year-deal after clinching a £1.5million move from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday.

And manager Brendan Rodgers has promised fans that he’s working flat out to add more firepower to the champions frontline before the competitive action begins.

The rapid Japanese frontman - who is said to be even FASTER than Hoops’ Duracell bunny Daizen Maeda - was paraded as the Hoops’ latest signing ahead of the glamour 4-0 friendly win against Newcastle United at Parkhead yesterday.

Rodgers is of the belief that the 25-year-old - who recently earned his first senior international cap for Japan - can leave fellow countryman Maeda in his wake judging by his impressive statistics.

He admitted: “He’s one of the quickest in the Japanese league - even faster than Daizen and Kyogo (Furuhashi) in terms of statistics, and that’s how we play, that speed in the top line. He gives us depth and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can bring.

“I know he is really keen to make his mark here in European football and deliver for Celtic. He is someone who has the power, athleticism and intensity in his play to do really well for us.”

Yamada scored 32 goals in 121 appearances for Kawasaki, the same club that Reo Hatate played for before heading to Glasgow.

Commenting on his move, Yamada said: “It’s a huge honour for me to be here as a Celtic player and I can’t wait to begin my time at this amazing club. Celtic is one of the top names in world football.

“I have already watched my countrymen do so well here and I will aim to have the same impact. I’m my own player, though, and I’m ready to face all my own challenges directly.

“I know that Celtic Park is one of the best places in the world to play football with the best supporters around and I will do everything I can to make my new fans proud of me. I promise I will give everything I have to bring our fans success.”

Rodgers, who lost Kyogo to Ligue 1 side Rennes for £10m in January and winger Nicolas Kuhn in a £17.2m transfer to ambitious Serie A outfit Como last week, remains focused on adding more goals to his team.

Royal Antwerp wide man Michel-Ange Balikwisha remains a top target, while a move for exciting Napoli youngster Giuseppe Ambrosini now looks increasingly unlikely amid fierce competition from clubs in Italy.

With just two weeks until Celtic raise the curtain on the start of a new Premiership season, the Northern Irishman is eager to bring in further reinforcements.

He stated: “Any coach would love to have them in at the beginning, on the first day of pre-season, but we all know how the market works. There’s a little period, then another to sign, then it ramps up at the end.

“Every coaching wants them in on the first day of the season, but as long as they’re here by the end of August. In some areas we would like them sooner. But by the end of August we’ll be able to see the squad that we have and take it from there.

“When you’ve just scored four goals, that seems okay, we but lost an important player in January in Kyogo, who scored a lot of goals, and lost Nicolas Kuhn, a lot of goals again, and even Matt O’Riley last summer.

“Even though we scored a lot of goals last season, we still want more so, all across the front areas, we have to be active to get that depth. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but the guys that are training and working with us at the moment are doing so well.

“You saw that out there. They’re all developing their fitness. I expect by the end of the window we’ll have brought in the players we need for a really long season.”