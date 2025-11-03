The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss could be set for a move back to England.

Following Brendan Rodgers’ shock Celtic departure, the Northern Irishman is wasting no time in looking for new beginnings.

Martin O’Neill has temporarily taken over from his countryman and has had a perfect start to life back at Parkhead. He followed up an opening 4-0 thrashing over Falkirk with a 3-1 victory over Rangers to send the Hoops through to the Scottish League Cup final.

As Dermot Desmond now searches for a permanent replacement, Rodgers himself is looking for a new club. Bottom of the Premier League, Wolves just sacked their manager, Vitor Pereira after 10 game winless run. Naturally, Rodgers is in the running for the vacancy, however the former Celtic boss has been warned not to rush his decision, given the current state of the Black Country outfit.

Wolves position ‘not exactly a step forward’ for Rodgers

Former Manchester United Chief Scout, Mick Brown remains very well-connected in the game and believes that despite Rodgers’ ambitions to go back to the Premier League, the Wolves vacancy raises a few ‘concerns’. He told Football Insider: “Rodgers’ situation at Celtic came to a head quicker than many expected.

“Now, he’s got to be careful about where his next move is. Going somewhere like Wolves is a possibility, but it’s not exactly a step forward in his career. He’ll have a look at the situation and make a decision about, if he was to take over tomorrow, does he feel he would be able to turn things around? I’d say probably keep an eye on this, but I expect he will have concerns about the role.

“They’re winless in 10 games, stranded at the bottom of the table, the players aren’t performing and the situation has started to feel a bit toxic. So for Rodgers, it’s a huge decision and one he doesn’t want to get wrong. He won’t want a relegation on his CV, and that’s a very real possibility there. So I think there are some doubts, and it’s a decision he has to be absolutely sure about.”

What’s next for Rodgers?

While the Rodgers resignation and subsequent statement may have come as a surprise, the ex Celtic manager made no secret of his anger with the board on several occasions, particularly when the Hoops lost out on Champions League football to Kairat Almaty.

With the European ambitions of Rodgers, perhaps he would be better suited to a managerial role on the continent, rather than relegation-threatened Wolves, who are already eight points behind 17th placed Burnley. Other candidates for the Molineux vacancy include Gary O’Neil, Erik Ten Hag and Robbie Keane as the club reportedly are on the hunt for an out-of-work gaffer who requires no compensation.

Rodgers has enjoyed success wherever he has been during his managerial career, whether it be promoting Swansea City to the Premier League, winning the FA Cup at Leicester, or a double-treble at Celtic. If he was to choose a move to Wolves, keeping them up would be achievement equally as impressive as these feats.