Brendan Rodgers has reflected on Celtic's summer signings of South Korean duo Hyeok-Kyu Kwon and Hyun-Jun Yang.

The pair arrived at Celtic Park last July on five-year deals, with Kwon joining from Busan IPark, and Yang making the switch from Gangwon FC, both in the K League pyramid. Yang was given his marching orders during the Hoops' clash with Hearts at the start of the month. His high-foot challenge on Alex Cochrane prompted a yellow card being upgraded to a red after a VAR check in Celtic's eventual 2-0 defeat to the Jambos.

Rodgers said in a recent interview that he has seen Yang's progress since joining the club and he has been 'progressing every day in training' as he waits to make his return in the Scottish Premiership.

"We spoke to him, it wasn’t his fault [the red card against Hearts], it was unfortunate and sadly he has missed a couple of games. He will be back and feeling great and if anything, it gave us the opportunity to put Nicolas Kuhn in as well."

The boss also weighed in on the decision to send Kwon out on loan during the January window. The 23-year-old had not yet made an appearance for the Hoops prior to his move to St Mirren. He has since made seven starts for the Saints and Rodgers has expressed how happy he is with Kwon's progress under compatriot Stephen Robinson.

"It’s an opportunity to go and play, we are really pleased," Rodgers said. "I spoke to Stephen, he needed game time with the squad being too big here. He is a talented player and hopefully he has gone and shown that and the guys are really delighted with him there."

Following Kwon's arrival in January, Robinson stated: "He’s a player that comes highly recommended. Celtic were very keen for him to come to us which is a compliment to the coaching staff here."