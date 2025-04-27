Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic have been hailed by a former player who has Brendan Rodgers in a club of one this season.

A former Celtic player reckons Brendan Rodgers is the key behind the Hoops accumulating multiple £15m assets.

The Hoops are champions again after a hammering of Dundee United wrapped up Premiership glory. Eyes now turn to a Treble hunt against Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup final in May, having already bagged the Premier Sports Cup.

Paul Hartley has watched on over his former club’s progress under Rodgers. Having made their way out the league phase of the Champions League, the former midfielder puts much of that progress that has banked Celtic millions down to the gaffer. He also believes it has allowed the club to bank plenty of eight figure players bound to make major windfalls down the line.

Former player’s Celtic praise

He told the Sunday Post: "As a player, I had been through it at Celtic. It was enjoyable and an absolute privilege to play for Celtic in Europe but it took it out of you. The demands on a manager are even greater because it all rests on your shoulders. That’s why I have total admiration for Brendan and what he has achieved this season.

"He's taken Celtic back onto the European stage and restored full credibility. They attack with purpose and defend as a solid unit. They had some great results and to run Bayern Munich so close was quite something. Brendan also improves players. Just look at the value of his squad.

“Several of his players are worth well over £15 million in the transfer market. That's another important factor you have to deliver on. It's about winning but it's also about trying to take your players to the next level. So, overall, Brendan is my shout for Manager of the Year. He thoroughly deserves it. However, there are a few who deserve to be in the mix."

From the Celtic get go

Hartley also feels Rodgers has not once taken his foot off the accelerator over this campaign. He added: "Brendan has delivered. He has been right on it this season. To have a high level of consistency over a 10-month period is far from easy to achieve. They are on the verge of another Treble. It's quite incredible. Brendan has had to marry Champions League football with the domestic game and that is extremely challenging.

"Celtic played 10 European games this season and that meant 10 midweeks of an intense level that demands you are right on it from the first whistle to the last. You then need to go again three or four days later and that could mean tough away trips and having to really dig in to get a victory. There are no easy away games in the SPFL Premiership. You need to find a way to leave some tough venues with the three points.

"Sure, people will say that there is a big squad at Celtic and Brendan has plenty of quality at his disposal. That is true and I get that. But it doesn't guarantee anything. You still need to work damn hard as a manager to get the best out of them and your staff. You need to be on it all day every day as a manager when you are juggling European and domestic football.”