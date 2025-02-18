The Celtic winger finalised a January loan transfer exit and made a competitive debut for his new club on Sunday

Luis Palma has taken a thinly veiled swipe at Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers after chipping in with an assist on his competitive debut for Olympiakos.

The Honduran international thanked his new manager José Luis Mendilibar for showing faith in him to perform after revealing he had been looking for someone to “trust” him for a while.

Palma returned to the Greek Super League on loan for the rest of the season during the January transfer window - 18 months after signing for the Hoops following a successful campaign with Aris Thessaloniki.

The 25-year-old made just 10 appearances across all competitions for Celtic this term with the return of Jota last month signalling the end of his time in Glasgow. And after admitting he was left waiting for his chance, having struggled for game time at Parkhead, the wide man was granted his wish as he impressed in the 4-0 league win over Panserraikos on Sunday.

Despite a promising start to his Celtic career, it remains to be seen if Palma will return to Lennoxtown in the summer after his squad number was given to Jota within a matter of hours after his departure.

Speaking to Nova Sports, he said: “It was an opportunity I was anxiously waiting for a chance this season. I thank the coach for the trust. I have been waiting for that.

“We knew it was important to score a quick goal to get the win and we did it. I will try to give my best and help the team achieve its goals, providing goals and assists.”

Addressing Palma’s situation back in December, Rodgers acknowledged the player’s challenges as he attempted to force his way into the starting XI. He stated: “Luis hasn’t played a great deal of late but he’s still a part of the squad. He’s a good guy. It’s been difficult for him. Players have come into his position where he’s played and done really well.

“I can only pick a certain amount of players. But he will continue to work. And he may get the opportunity as we go along. He's a very good technician and when he plays for the team and works hard and presses well then he can be a really good player.”