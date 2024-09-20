Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | SNS Group

Celtic are in cup action against Falkirk this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers has provided a Celtic flashback to his first stint in charge by singing the praises of a rarely-seen former player.

Calvin Miller made just five appearances for the senior Celtic side after coming through the academy, but he has been the centre of praise from his ex-gaffer. Now with Falkirk, the Bairns take on the Premiership champions this weekend on Premier Sports Cup quarter-final business.

The left-back has shone for John McGlynn’s side, who won League One while going unbeaten in the third tier, and their Championship return has yet to come with defeat. When asked about whether Falkirk’s unbeaten run makes them stronger to play against, he pointed out some things he liked about McGlynn’s team, including a shout-out for Miller.

Rodgers said: “It tells you everything about the mentality they have. They’ve been on an incredible run and gone through not losing a game in the league and bringing that up to the Championship, doing so well, it tells you that they have really good characters in there.

“Guys who John trusts. I know even recently they’ve had a few results that look like being a draw and then they end up winning. So that tells you everything about the mentality in the squad.

“I know the likes of Calvin Miller who is there. Calvin was a brilliant young player for me. Didn’t quite kick on, he was keen to get out and play. But I really liked his game. He was quick, direct, left-sided, he’s playing more off the right now and cutting inside. When he was here, I really liked his qualities and they have players on either side that are dangerous players up front.