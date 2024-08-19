Rodgers has been told he has a Scott Brown-like figure in the ranks | SNS

Celtic transfer moves have been made already this summer.

A Celtic legend says two positions in particular should be targeted this summer window - but a Scott Brown-style player is already in the ranks.

Frank McAvennie has been watching on this summer, with his former side signing four players in Viljami Sinisalo, Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah. Boss Brendan Rodgers wants more before the end of the window though with the likes of Liverpool’s Ben Doak and Dundee’s Luke McCowan linked.

Ex-striker McAvennie believes a midfielder is one area needing bolstered, but he believes current enforcer Tomoki Iwata can play a role similar to what former captain Scott Brown did at Parkhead. He told Football Insider: “I don’t know about him (McCowan).

“Kuhn has come in so he’s that right-wing option, Matt (O’Riley) is is playing central midfield, further up the park. I would still like to see a number six coming in and just holding. Scott Brown and the Australian boy Aaron Mooy who both did a good job for the club.

“I was hoping Iwata would be that and I think Brendan (Rodgers) is looking at that because he’s a good player. He doesn’t lose the ball and he doesn’t mind putting his foot in so I think he could develop into the player that the club need.”

Liam Scales has been the centre-back of choice alongside mainstay Cameron Carter-Vickers. McAvennie reckons another player is needed for the heart of defence, adding: “He’s come in and he hasn’t let Celtic down. For me as a striker, I notice things and he gets too close to the strikers and if somebody gets too close to me I turn them, I can turn them easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got to learn when to go close and when to hang off. But he’s only young, he’s going to learn but I do think we should get a good centre-back in to replace him. We’ve got plenty of games so he will still get a lot of game time.

“I just don’t think he’s ready for the step up yet but that’s not to say that he won’t be six months down the line, a year down the line. At the moment he’s all we’ve got (Maik) Nawrocki keeps getting injured. He’s a good player, you don’t become a Polish international unless you’re a good player but I still think we should bring someone in.”