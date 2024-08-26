Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers | PA

The Celtic boss was talking transfer after another win.

Brendan Rodgers has made a telling admission over Celtic transfer business this summer heading into the window’s final week.

The Hoops have irons in the fire but punters have been critical of the length of time it has taken to get deals done. Landing permanent returns for Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah proved lengthy after loan spells last summer, and no other outfield players have arrived.

Goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo have replaced Joe Hart and Benjamin Siegrist. Celtic have been in impressive form regardless and coasted to a 3-0 Premiership win away at St Mirren on Sunday, with Rangers to come this weekend.

Rodgers addressed the length of time recruitment has taken post-match and admitted: “It's taken a lot longer than I would have liked as the football manager. That's my brutally honest answer on it.

“But I will repeat this. If we get them in, then there's still a long season ahead. So it's important that we do get that. And I have belief that we will do.”

Asked to expand, the Celtic boss added it’s a situation that should not have happened: “There are a number of things I won't go into. But it's definitely something having come back in and gone through three windows now we have to put right as a club.

“We shouldn't have been getting into this last week in the position we're in. That's the reality. However, that's something for us for after this window. We'll get the players in that we want. We don't need to manufacture our own stress when there's no need. So we'll be calm this week. We'll look to get the players in that can strengthen us."