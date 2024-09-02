Arne Engels is hoping to make a huge impact at Celtic following his club-record move to Parkhead. | Getty Images

The latest headlines involving Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers

Celtic steamrolled rivals Rangers in a comprehensive 3-0 victory in front of the Parkhead faithful.

Japanese duo Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi gave the Hoops a commanding two-goal lead heading into the break before club captain Callum McGregor topped proceedings off with a clinical second half strike from distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result leaves the Hoops top of the table with a perfect record of 12 points from four matches whilst already establishing a five point lead on their city rivals.

Fans can still expect to see plenty of twists and turns in the coming weeks of the season as Celtic host Hearts and Rangers make the trip to face an in-form Dundee United side.

Ahead of this week’s round of fixtures, we take a look at the main headlines from Glasgow this afternoon.

Augsburg chief explains what attracted Arne Engels to Celtic

Augsburg sporting director Marinko Jurendic admits that the prospect of playing Champions League football was simply too good for Arne Engels to turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old joined Celtic for a club-record fee of £11m and got off to an excellent start by helping his side to a commanding derby day victory.

Engels played 38 minutes at the end of the game and is expected to play a major role both in the league and Europe in weeks to come as he looks to fill the void left behind by Matt O’Riley.

“In our discussions with Arne Engels, we sensed how important the opportunity to play in the Champions League was for him.” Jurendic told the Augsburg club website.

“That was the basis for entering into the final talks with Celtic and creating a good foundation for the transfer for everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are of course delighted that, with Arne’s transfer to the traditional Scottish club, we can enable another young player to take the next big step in his career with optimal support and plenty of playing time at FCA.

“We would like to thank Arne for his commitment and the great moments at FCA. We wish him all the best for the rest of his career.”

Ex-Rangers youth star resigns from SPFL side

Former Rangers academy graduate Scott Agnew has resigned from his role as Stranraer manager.

Agnew, who played for the likes of Dumbarton, St Mirren and East Fife, was appointed as manager of the League Two side in April 2023 and has guided the Blues to league survival across two challenging seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott told the club website: “I think this is the right decision for me and the club.

“I do think we have recruited well and this group of players can go on and have a successful season, so whoever does come in, I’ve got absolutely no doubt that the club can progress forward.

“From my point of view, I’ve tried to lift things both on and off the pitch by engaging with all parties and bringing everybody together.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to manage Stranraer, and have a great deal of respect for the club, its supporters and the players.

“So, a big thank you from me to my players, the committee, volunteers, and supporters.

“The most important thing is that the club keeps progressing.”