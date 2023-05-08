Where does the Hoops captain rank in the club’s most decorated player list after their latest Premiership title success?

Callum McGregor has officially equalled the medal haul of Celtic and Lisbon Lion greats Jimmy Johnstone and Bobby Murdoch after the club’s latest Scottish Premiership title success - making him the SEVENTH most decorated player in Scottish football of all-time.

The Hoops skipper is also poised to become the first player in the history of the game to have won five trebles, including one as a captain should they manage to overcome Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on June 3.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are on track to complete a record-breaking eighth treble, something that has never yet been achieved in the entire history of the sport worldwide, with Jock Stein (2), Martin O’Neill (1), Brendan Rodgers (2) and Neil Lennon (2) among the list of previous treble-winning managers.

McGregor, however, could now become a world-record holder in his own right as he looks to add further silverware to his imperious tally. As things stand, the 29-year-old is on the brink of joining esteemed company alongside Billy McNeill, Tam Boyd and Scott Brown as the only players to ever captain the Parkhead club to a treble.

On Sunday, the Scotland international drew level with club legends Johnstone and Murdoch after securing his 19 medal, which includes one from the 2015 League Cup final in which he was an unused substitute.

McGregor captained Celtic to League Cup glory after a 2-1 victory over Rangers at Hampden Park in February to continue his sensational finals record of winning all 15 he had played in as a senior and youth player. That took his total to 18 and a 2-0 league win over Hearts yesterday ensured he will become one of the club’s most successful players to ever pull on the green and white hoops jersey.

He has won EIGHT league titles, FOUR Scottish Cups and SEVEN League Cups, putting him six trophies behind Bobby Lennox, who remains the only player to have won 25 major honours. McNeill (23), Brown (22) and current winger James Forrest (20) remain ahead of McGregor.

But with age still on his side, it seems increasingly likely that McGregor will add to his impressive trophy haul after surpassing the likes of Nir Bitton, Alec McNair and Jimmy McMenemey in the list of most decorated Celtic players.

What has been said?

McGregor feels there is even more to come from the dominant Scottish champions after retaining their top-flight crown in style against Hearts. He told Sky Sports post-match: “I think there’s the makings of a really special team.

“You see when the going gets tough you have to fight the game out a little bit, like we had to do first half. So we have got that side of it, which you need to have if you want to be champions. And you see at the end there with the quality we could probably score another two or three goals.

“We are certainly on the right track but we have to keep on working. You can see it - a lot of young players. You get over the line and you get more experience. You want to do it again the following seaosn and you want to do it in a better style. I believe we have done that this season and there is always more to come.

