Cameron Carter-Vickers has signed a new five-and-a-half year deal with Celtic - extending his stay at the club until 2029.

The central defender has been an integral part of the Scottish champions success over the past few seasons since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2021. The 26-year-old initially joined on a season-long loan from the Premier League giants, before agreeing a permanent move the follow year.

He has made 101 appearances for the Hoops, scoring five goals. The American international has also won five trophies with the Parkhead club to date including two league titles, two League Cups and one Scottish Cup as part of last season's record-breaking domestic treble.

Speaking to Celtic's official club website, Carter-Vickers stated: "I am really delighted to sign this new contract with Celtic. I have loved everything about the club from day one and I am so pleased to have been part of some real successful times across the last few years.

"You always play the game to win, and being part of some great winning moments with Celtic has been really big for me, a real honour. I have had a great welcome and support from the Celtic fans ever since I came here. We all know the love and passion our fans have for the club, there is nothing better than playing at a packed Celtic Park and I am delighted to be playing my football here.

"I have really enjoyed working with the Manager, the staff and great team-mates and we will all be doing everything we can to bring our fans more and more success over the next few years"

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "This is great news for us all that Cameron has extended his contract with the club. He has been an absolute rock for us since he joined the club and has played to such a high standard so regularly, week in, week out.

"He has been such a pillar of strength in our defence and a real leader in the team – I know he is held in such high regard, too, by his team mates. His qualities as a player, his personality and his absolute commitment to the game make him a real joy to work with.'