The former Celtic boss also counts Hibs and Bolton amongst former clubs.

A former Celtic manager has revealed the process from going from Dunfermline Athletic sceptic to believed after become boss.

He needed convincing but Neil Lennon has agreed to take charge of the Pars until the end of the season. They are currently fighting for survival in the Scottish Championship and his first match will ironically come against a man he knows well from Celtic, Ayr United and manager Scott Brown.

Since leaving his second stint in Glasgow’s east-end, Lennon has managed abroad at Omonia Nicosia and Rapid Bucharest. A compelling argument by owner James Bord sold him on the idea of his SPFL return happening in the second tier.

He said: “I'm excited. Obviously, we have work to do. We have a lot of work to do, which won't happen immediately, but I've had a good response from the players over the last two days. I'm delighted with their attitude and their application. We're taking it one day at a time so far. James was so compelling with his offer that talked me round. I was very sceptical about taking it, but the conversations we had last week have helped me a lot.

"It's a privilege to start with. Last week we had a lot of conversations with myself, the chairman and owner. They made a very compelling argument for taking the job. There is an old adage from Sir Alex where sometimes you pick your owners rather than the club. I think we've got a good one here. Further down the line he has really good aspirations for the future of the club. I wanted to align myself with that.”

The moment on his CV that helps him out

Lennon says time at Hibs where he won the division is part of what he can bring to the Scottish second tier table. He added on his Championship mission: "It is great to be back in football. I know how competitive the Scottish Championship can be and we are not in the best of form.

"Last time I managed in the Championship was with Hibs. You learn from all the experiences as you go along. I really enjoyed my time with the media - believe it or not - but coaching is always what I wanted to do. I don't know how long this is going to be and we will take a view on it as we go along. But I am very excited about the prospect of trying to take Dunfermline forward."

Chairman and CEO David Cook commented last week: “Firstly I’d like to welcome Neil and Iain Brunskill (Lennon’s assistant) to KDM Group East End Park. We very quickly identified Neil as the outstanding candidate for the role. Having managed at the very highest level in the country he will bring a huge wealth of experience to the club.

“Whilst it’s been a team effort in securing the services of such a high calibre manager, this wouldn’t have been possible without James Bord’s personal involvement in the negotiations. Neil has already started work preparing for next Saturday’s match with Ayr United and with seven matches remaining we know our supporters will get behind Neil, Iain and the rest of the staff and squad as we fight to maintain our Championship placing.”