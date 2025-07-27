Celtic man edging closer to exit with club 'hoping' to agree six-figure transfer deal

Celtic are preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Celtic have the chance to make more signings over the next few weeks. They also have the opportunity to let some more players head out the exit door as well if needed. That would help free up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for reinforcements.

The Hoops won the Scottish Premiership title once again last season ahead of rivals Rangers. They will be hoping for the same again next time around. In addition, the Hoops will want to progress further in Europe as well if they can.

Celtic transfer update regarding Johnny Kenny

Bolton Wanderers are ‘hoping’ to agree a fee for Celtic striker Johnny Kenny over the coming days, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. Nixon claims the Trotters rate the player at around £500,000 plus possible extras, whilst the Hoops value him at £1million. Therefore, the two parties still need to come to an agreement.

Kenny, 22, has been on the books at Celtic Park since 2022. Prior to his move to Glasgow, he rose up through the academy at Sligo Rovers. The forward broke into the first-team of his former club and scored 12 goals in 34 games in all competitions.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international has since made eight competitive first-team appearances for Celtic and has found the net on one occasion. He has also been loaned out in the past to Queen’s Park and Shamrock Rovers. The Sligo-born man was a hit with the latter in his latest spell away and fired 20 goals in 39 outings.

What now for Johnny Kenny at Celtic?

Cutting ties with Kenny would give him more of a chance of regular football. Although he has potential, he is unlikely to nail down a place in Celtic’s starting XI due to competition for places in his position. Therefore, a departure to Bolton would likely be beneficial for his career.

Regarding his future, the player recently said in an interview: “I’ll leave it to the manager to make a decision on that. Wherever I am, obviously I want to play football. I want to develop myself and I think playing games is going to develop me. Obviously, I also want to break into the national team and I think playing games is the way I’m going to get into that team.

“Whatever the manager decides, I think he’ll have a pathway for me. I don’t think he’s going to keep me here and not play me. So, whatever the manager decides I’m all behind it. Everything he’s told me since January has been 100-per-cent, so I believe in the manager. My confidence is high at the moment and I think that comes from the manager.”

He added: “As I said, since I came back, the manager - the way he spoke to me in front of the group and individually - it’s just been amazing. I think it’s all down to him. And I hope to get opportunities to repay him. Obviously, he wants me to sign a new deal, so I think that’s very promising for me at this club and I’ll be happy to sign a new contract.”