The 2025/26 Premiership fixture list is out and Hoops fans now know who Brendan Rodgers’ side will face and when

The Scottish Professional Football League today announced the 2025/26 Premiership fixture list with the new season edging closer.

Celtic must negotiate a two-legged European play-off tie as well as domestic games and Hoops fans now know where and when Brendan Rodgers’ team will be playing.

The reigning champions opening game is against St Mirren at at Parkhead, a 4.30pm kick-off live on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 3. They then travel to Aberdeen for a 12.30pm kick-off the following week. After a home clash with Livingston, they round off the month with a visit to Ibrox to face Rangers on Sunday, August 31 with a 12pm kick-off - marking the first Old Firm derby of the season.

There is no New Year derby, with the Glasgow clubs meeting again at Celtic Park on January 3rd, 2026. The final derby before the Premiership split will be at Ibrox on February 28.

Once again, the SPFL have chosen not to have a mid-season hiatus this year due to the revised UEFA calendar in relation to European competitions, including the Champions League league phase which Celtic will hope to take part in.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster stated: “The publication of the fixture list is a big day in the calendar for clubs and fans alike and 2025/26 promises to be yet another exciting and dramatic season across all four divisions of the SPFL.

“Season 2024/25 saw record attendances for the third year in a row, with more than 5.3 million supporters attending matches across all our competitions, again highlighting the massive interest in football in this country.

“This coming season will also see more matches shown live on TV than ever before and I would like to thank our title sponsor William Hill and our broadcast partners Sky Sports, Premier Sports, BBC Scotland and BBC ALBA for showcasing the very best of the SPFL. I wish all 42 clubs well for the season ahead and hope that the supporters enjoy their football in the coming months.”

Celtic 2025/26 fixtures in full (3pm unless stated)

03/08/2025 - St Mirren (H) 16:30 KO

10/08/2025- Aberdeen (A) - 12:30 KO

23/08/2025 - Livingston (H)

31/08/2025 - RANGERS (A) 12:00 KO

13/09/2025 - Kilmarnock (A)

27/09/2025 - Hibernian (H)

04/10/2025 - Motherwell (H)

18/10/2025 - Dundee (A)

25/10/2025 - Heart of Midlothian (A)

29/10/2025 - Falkirk (H) 19:45 KO

01/11/2025 - Dundee United (A)

08/11/2025 - Kilmarnock (H)

22/11/2025 - St Mirren (A)

29/11/2025 - Hibernian (A)

03/12/2025 - Dundee (H) 19:45 KO

06/12/2025 - Heart of Midlothian (H)

13/12/2025 - Falkirk (A)

20/12/2025 - Aberdeen (H)

27/12/2025 - Livingston (A)

30/12/2025 - Motherwell (A) 19:45 KO

03/01/2026 - Rangers (H) 12:30 KO

10/01/2026 - Dundee United (H)

24/01/2026 - Heart of Midlothian (A)

31/01/2026 - Falkirk (H)

04/02/2026 - Aberdeen (A) 19:45 KO

11/02/2026 - Livingston (H) 19:45 KO

14/02/2026 - Kilmarnock( A)

21/02/2026 - Hibernian (H)

28/02/2026 - RANGERS (A)

14/03/2026 - Motherwell (H)

21/03/2026 - Dundee United (A)

04/04/2026 - Dundee (A)

11/04/2026 - St Mirren (H)