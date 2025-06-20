The star only left Celtic earlier this year but could now join Birmingham City

A Celtic favourite could be about to make a shock transfer to Birmingham City.

It was only in January that Kyogo left Parkhead after three and a half impressive years in Glasgow following a move from Vissel Kobe. He scored 85 times in 165 games and Brendan Rodgers did not get to replace him in the winter window after a move to Rennes, but as the boss missed a striker, Kyogo’s French foray went awry quickly.

He’s been a bit part player, scoring zero in six games and it leaves his career at a crossroads. Now in an ambitious transfer swoop, ex Celtic coach Chris Davies wants to make him a marquee signing for his Birmingham City side, who have been promoted to the English Championship. They also have Japanese midfielder and ex Celtic man Tomoki Iwata in their ranks.

Kyogo to Birmingham City transfer latest

Japanese publication Sponichi claim a move is likely and that Kyogo is interested in the move. They said: “It was revealed on the 19th that Japanese national team forward Kyogo Furuhashi (30) of the French first division club Rennes is likely to transfer to the English second division club Birmingham. According to sources, several European clubs are interested in acquiring Furuhashi, who has struggled at Rennes. The most enthusiastic of them all is Birmingham, who are aiming to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2010-11, and Furuhashi himself is said to be positive about the transfer.

“Furuhashi made a surprise transfer from Celtic, where he won many titles, to Rennes in January 2025, but due to factors such as a change in manager shortly after, he only played in six league games and scored no goals. Next season is the World Cup year. To be included in the team, consistent appearances at the club are essential, and Furuhashi is also highly rated, so it seems he is considering a transfer to a club where he will have a higher chance of playing time. Birmingham was relegated to the third division in the 2023-2024 season, but won the third division in the 2024-2025 season, returning to the second division in just one year.

“Among them, former Japan national team midfielder Tomoki Iwata (28), who played with Furuhashi at Celtic, led the team with his performance and was selected as one of the best eleven of the season. If the transfer is realized, it will be a great support for forward Furuhashi. The goal scorer who dominated Scotland will be aiming to make a comeback in his new home, aiming for promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 16 seasons and to make the long-awaited World Cup team.”

What Celtic said about Kyogo exit

Speaking on Kyogo’s exit and players who come and go from Celtic, Rodgers told Sky Sports last month: “With Kyogo, it had been going on for a while. He kept his focus. He kept his professionalism. At the time for him, he wanted to leave, so he moved on. Listen, Celtic’s an amazing club,” said Rodgers.

“A lot of the players come here on the understanding that the player trading model is an opportunity for them to come, play at this massive club. Win titles. Play in the Champions League, and then maybe have the possibility of going on. Not to a bigger club. But into a league that maybe is better for them financially.”