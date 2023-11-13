Brendan Rodgers side demolished Aberdeen 6-0 at Celtic Park on Sunday but one incident has caused a lot of debate in the aftermath.

Celtic were in top form are the weekend and hammered a woeful Aberdeen side 6-0 in the Scottish Premiership thanks to goals from Yang, Kyogo, Palma, Oh and Turnbull.

It means Brendan Rodgers side head into the latest international break eight points clear at the top of the table, although second place Rangers do have a game in hand. Sunday's match at Celtic Park also saw one incident which has stirred up plenty of debate in the aftermath.

Celtic's Kyogo was forced off the pitch after a collision with Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic where the defender came through the back of the Japanese forward at pace and a head on collision saw both players laying prone on the pitch. The Montenegrin international received a yellow card for endangering his opponent but there has been much discussion as to whetherether a red card was warranted.

Former Celtic player Mark Wilson and ex Hearts man Michael Stewart were the pundits on yesterday's BBC Sportscene and both were in agreement that it was a difficult decision.

Wilson said: "See for me, this is a difficult one to judge. I can totally see both sides of the argument, in real time it looks a bad one particularly the way Kyogo falls and it looks like he's out cold at that point. But, if I'm a central defender and I want my central defender to go and win it then I think he does and actually collides with Kyogo and it is sometimes an unavoidable incident and I just think it's one of these unfortunate situations where two players collide.

"I get that the pace is there, I get its high speed, but football is a contact sport. I can hear the people screaming at the TV at this moment, saying it's outrageous, but if that's my centre half, and he allows Kyogo to go and head that ball, then I think he has every right to go and challenge for that."

Stewart added: "There's no blame that can be proportioned to Kyogo, he's looking at the ball and waiting and gets clattered. I'm with Mark to a certain extent in that you're going to have unfortunate incidents on the football park and you don't have to say that somebody is out of order or is all to blame.

"The one thing I would say about Slobodan Rubezic is that from what we've seen so far this season I think he's clumsy, he's rash and I don't think he's got particularly great vision in terms of peripheral vision. He's got his eyes on the ball but I'm not sure or convinced he's got a great deal of awareness of what he's about to do by going and attacking the ball in terms of clattering into Kyogo.