Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Sunday .

Celtic picked up a late 1-0 win over Aberdeen this weekend. The Hoops were able to finally get their goal on 87 minutes courtesy of Callum McGregor’s strike.

Rangers played last Thursday and beat Hibernian 3-2. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Spanish interest in defender

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic is reportedly on the radar of Espanyol. According to a report by AS (as per Glasgow Times) the La Liga outfit are the latest European side to keep tabs on the defender. He had an impressive World Cup with Croatia and has put himself in the shop window this winter.

Winger fitness latest

The Hoops were without Sead Haksabanovic against Aberdeen after he picked up an injury in training. However, as per 67 Hail Hail, the former West Ham man isn’t expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time. His teammates didn’t miss him too much in the end as they were able to get the three points.

Midfielder contract update

Rangers are yet to speak with Ryan Jack about his contract situation. The midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of this season. He has said, via Football Scotland: “I’ve not had a conversation with anyone. When that comes, we’ll sit down and see what the plan is for the future. Obviously, you want to have your own future secured. If any player tells you otherwise they’re talking nonsense.”

New move for ex-player

Ex-Gers player is reportedly poised to become player/assistant head coach of MLS Pro League side Huntsville, according to Football Scotland. The 34-year-old is looking to have a career in coaching now over in America. He spent three years at Ibrox from 2013 to 2016.