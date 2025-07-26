Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has been a major support system to the striker

Adam Idah has been told he faces a make or break season at Celtic as he aims to start justifying his lofty £9 million price tag.

The Republic of Ireland international will attempt to nail down the No.9 jersey under Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers this term, despite not being a regular starter during his first full campaign at Parkhead.

Idah scored 20 goals and made his mark in the Champions League but former Irish defender Steven Reid has demanded more from his countryman.

Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest football odds, Reid said: “Adam Idah’s move to Celtic has been an important one for him. He needed that move away from Norwich to kickstart his career.

“The move so far has been a positive one for him. But it does feel like he does need to just kick on a bit now.

“As a young player he was breaking in, in and out, but probably now is the time to establish himself with more game and goals then bringing that form into the international scene.”

Idah: ‘Brendan Rodgers will get the best out of me’

It comes after Idah, himself, declared that competing in Europe has helped him improve aspects of his game under the watchful eye of Rodgers ahead of a “massive” year at club and international level.

He said: “That was one of the reasons why I joined Celtic in the first place. I have lots of trust in the manager. I think he’s got a lot of trust in me, and we’ve come up with a place together when I first signed, and it’s about each step as it comes now.

“Next season’s obviously going to be a big season for me. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be really important with the World Cup next year, and you need to be playing at club level if you want to play in these competitions, so it’s a big deal for me.

“It’s a tournament that everyone wants to play in, and for us as a country, it’s going to be massive. We’re all looking forward to it. We’re all pushing to try and qualify. So yeah, this season at club level will be really important for me.”