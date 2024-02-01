Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this month Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers assured fans that the club would only move for players with ‘genuine quality’ rather than prioritising long-term project signings.

The Northern Irishman has only been able to add one player to his squad this month in the form of Nicholas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna - but that all could be about to change on transfer deadline day.

As it stands the Hoops are closing in on a loan move to sign Norwich City striker Adam Idah until the end of the season. The 22-year-old is undergoing a medical in London before heading north in a move which could play a pivotal role in deciding this year’s title race.

The Republic of Ireland international is currently enjoying his most prolific season to date with the Canaries and has fired in six goals from 28 appearances and 14 starts in the Championship.

2023 also saw Idah get off the mark for his national team and all three of his goals for the Republic of Ireland have come in the last six months in qualifiers against Gibraltar and Netherlands, as well as a friendly against New Zealand.

Former Scotland and Norwich City goalkeeper Bryan Gunn has endorsed the transfer and claims if it is completed it will be a great deal for Celtic.

He told the Daily Record: “From Norwich’s point of view, he has a good ratio of goals per chance. The problem is, he’s not really had a lot of chances. Whereas, if he’s playing in a fully firing Celtic team I’d imagine there are going to be lots of chances being made and they are looking for someone to finish them off in the penalty box.

“His conversion rate is impressive given the amount of chances he’s been getting. But if he gets more chances then who knows? That’s the million dollar question. He’s not been getting those opportunities at Norwich or maybe coming on later in games when the team has been seeing games out or whatever.

“But if he gets them at Celtic - and I’m sure he will because of the amount of entries into the penalty box, shots on goal and rebounds - they’re probably getting themselves a young player who can certainly add to their goal tally.”