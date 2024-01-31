Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Rodgers plea to add "genuine quality" in the January window appears to have fallen on deaf ears so far - but the Celtic boss will hope for a late flurry of transfer activity before Thursday's 11.30pm deadline.

The Northern Irishman hasn't been shy in expressing the club's need to recruit players with greater experience rather than project signings over the last couple of months. The Hoops spent around £20million on TEN new additions for the start of the 2023/24 campaign but only Honduran winger Luis Palma and Benfica loanee Paulo Bernardo have made any sort of meaningful impact.

The general consensus among supporters is that the Scottish champions have failed to strengthen Ange Postecoglou's Treble-winning squad last season and with just over 24 hours of the window remaining, Nicolas Kuhn remains the only acquisition this month.

One player who is expected to follow Kuhn through the doors at Parkhead is Norwich City striker Adam Idah. A loan deal has reportedly been agreed with the EFL Championship outfit for the 22-year-old who will undergo a medical in London today before heading north. The Republic of Ireland international, who is under contract at Carrow Road until 2028, had opened talks with the Scottish champions on Tuesday night. He has scored eight goals for club and country this season and Italian side Verona were also tracking the frontman.

However, it's believed Idah's preferred option is a move to Celtic and an agreement has now been reached between both parties, with the player expected to become Brendan Rodgers' second January signing. There will be NO option to buy clause inserted, but he will provide greater competition for star man Kyogo Furuhashi in attack. Meanwhile, Sydney van Hooijdonk - son of Hoops icon Pierre - is unlikely to be heading to Glasgow. Norwich are waiting to finalise a deal for the out of favour Bologna forward as a replacement for Idah. The Dutchman will travel to the UK to complete medical tests ahead of sealing a loan move with an option to buy clause in the summer.

There could still be a few outgoings, with Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke wanted by Serie A club Lecce. However, Celtic have blocked a move thus far due to Cameron Carter-Vickers' latest injury and the Italian side have informed the Celts they want a decision on the 23-year-old TODAY or will walk away from the deal if they don't receive an answer. The centre-back has made it clear he wants to leave Glasgow and fulfil a childhood dream by playing in the Italian top-flight.