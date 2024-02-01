Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish giants Rangers have officially confirmed the signing of exciting winger Oscar Cortes from RC Lens.

The 20-year-old joins the club on a loan deal until the end of the season in a move which also includes an option for him to join permanently in the summer transfer window. The Colombian international is Philippe Clement’s third signing as Rangers boss in what has proved to be a productive first transfer window after the signings of Fabio Silva and Mohamed Dimonade earlier in the month.

Cortes made a name for himself with local club Millonarios and established himself as a first team star just days after his 18th birthday.

His form caught the eyes of last season’s French runners-up RC Lens who acquired the player for a fee of £4m. He has had limited opportunities to shine in French football - registering one goal in just four league appearances. However, the youngster is confident that he can make an instant impact at Ibrox and claims he is hugely excited to meet his new teammates. The youngster also went on to praise the history and culture of the club - adding that it was a huge factor in his decision.

Cortes told the Rangers website: “I am very honoured and privileged to be signing for Rangers.

“I have heard a lot about the history and tradition of Rangers, and I have had positive conversations with the manager who said I can help the team reach their goals this season. I am really excited to join up with my teammates and hopefully exciting the fans with my style of play.”

Clement spoke highly of the Colombian upon his arrival and claims he will be a big asset to the team.

The Belgian added: “I am really delighted to add Oscar to our squad.